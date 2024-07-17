‘HILLBILLY’ NUKES WAR! Rage Erupts Over Claim From JD Vance UK is Set to be First Islamist State With Nuclear Bombs
Donald Trump’s ‘hillbilly’ vice-president has already gone nuclear – sparking outrage by claiming Britain is set to be the first 'truly Islamist” state with nuclear weapons.
J.D. Vance, is already being slammed by a slew of politicians across the pond, following his uncensored incendiary comments, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Ohio junior senator issued his outrageous remarks at the National Conservatism Conference on July 10, five days before the Republican National Convention, where he was chosen as the VP pick.
Addressing the conference, he said: “I was talking with a friend recently and we were talking about [how] one of the big dangers in the world, of course, is nuclear proliferation, though the Biden administration doesn’t care about it."
“And I was talking about what is the first truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon, and we were like, maybe it’s Iran, maybe Pakistan already kind of counts, and then we sort of finally decided maybe it’s actually the UK, since Labour just took over.”
British politicians were quick to condemn Vance. In the Independent, former Tory co-chair Sayeeda Warsi wrote that the UK and the US have a special relationship and “What Donald Trump’s appointment of J.D. Vance as his running mate for vice-president has done is put that special relationship at risk.”
She went on to say: “The fact Vance can so easily miscategorize the UK in this way, and make such flippant remarks in public, so casually delivered – his shocking line raised a laugh from his audience – tells me that, to this potentially incoming vice-president, the special relationship has become no more than a racist joke. It bodes for really dangerous times ahead.”
The outlet also quoted Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer as saying: “We need to call that out for what it is, it’s Islamophobic.”
And while Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has always been supportive of many of Trump’s policies, he said: “The truth is that Islamists are not within Labour but without, and that will cost them the next general election.”
The UK elections on July 4, saw the Labour party sweep to victory, ending 14 years of conservative rule in Britain.
Vance issued a plea to the ousted party during his speech on July 10 saying: “To our Tory friends, I have to say, you guys have got to get a handle on this.”
Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis told the Independent: “I think it shows we now need to prepare for the worst-case scenario of a Trump/Vance presidency…There is no doubt that Vance’s comments were aimed at the sort of Islamophobic sentiments we have seen online and elsewhere aimed at [London Mayor] Sadiq Khan in particular.”
However, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner dismissed Vance’s comments, telling ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I think he said a lot of fruity things in the past as well. Look, I don’t recognize that characterization. I’m very proud of the election success that Labour had recently. We won votes across all different communities, across the whole of the country. And we're interested in governing on behalf of Britain and also working with our international allies.”