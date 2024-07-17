‘HILLBILLY’ NUKES WAR! Rage Erupts Over Claim From JD Vance UK is Set to be First Islamist State With Nuclear Bombs

Addressing the conference, he said: “I was talking with a friend recently and we were talking about [how] one of the big dangers in the world, of course, is nuclear proliferation, though the Biden administration doesn’t care about it."

“And I was talking about what is the first truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon, and we were like, maybe it’s Iran, maybe Pakistan already kind of counts, and then we sort of finally decided maybe it’s actually the UK, since Labour just took over.”

British politicians were quick to condemn Vance. In the Independent, former Tory co-chair Sayeeda Warsi wrote that the UK and the US have a special relationship and “What Donald Trump’s appointment of J.D. Vance as his running mate for vice-president has done is put that special relationship at risk.”

She went on to say: “The fact Vance can so easily miscategorize the UK in this way, and make such flippant remarks in public, so casually delivered – his shocking line raised a laugh from his audience – tells me that, to this potentially incoming vice-president, the special relationship has become no more than a racist joke. It bodes for really dangerous times ahead.”