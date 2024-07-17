DEPP TROLLED OVER RUSSIAN ‘GIRLFRIEND’: Johnny Hit with Wave of Violent Hate for ‘Hooking Up’ With Beautician and Model Yulia Vlasova
Rumors of Johnny Depp dating a much younger woman have sparked a fresh wave of online hate.
The 61-year-old actor has been spotted getting cozy with Yulia Vlasova, a Russian beautician and model who is reportedly more than 30 years his junior – and plenty of people on the internet aren’t happy about it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source exclusively told RadarOnline.com: “Johnny is getting absolutely hammered with hate since it came out he’s been getting close to Yulia."
“Online feeds have blown up with serious threats and very nasty trolling asking why someone who supports Ukraine is dating a Russian. Some of them are really vicious with threats of violence, even though no one, including Yulia, wants Putin’s war.”
Others focused their venom on the sizable age gap between the pair.
One social media commenter wrote: “That’s disgusting. She could be his granddaughter.”
Another added: “He couldn’t be more of a pathetic cliche if he tried.”
Although several outlets have reported Vlasova as being 28 or 29, many X users claimed that according to a since-deleted post on her private Instagram, the model recently celebrated her 24th birthday – which would make her one year younger than Depp's own daughter Lily-Rose.
When reached by RadarOnline.com, a representative for Depp declined to comment.
- Death-Defying Stunts: A-List Actors Who Risked Their Lives for Movies to Make Box Office Hits
- Bling, Bling: 14 Celebrities Who've Been Engaged Several Times, Yet Keep Getting Proposals
- Less Loot for the Pirate: Johnny Depp Cuts Price of Sprawling Estate in South of France by $12 Million Nearly a Decade After Listing Home
Depp and Vlasova first met in 2021. They were seen together at the late musician Jeff Beck's concert in Prague months later in July 2022, with Depp snapped planting a playful smooch on her cheek shortly after the conclusion of the Hollywood star's controversial defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.
Insiders close to Depp told PEOPLE they are keeping “casual” and do not use “boyfriend-girlfriend” labels yet.
The source added: “They see each other here and there.”
Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The casual couple was spotted together again last week, enjoying each other's company while traveling out of the London Heliport on Thursday.
Although they have not officially confirmed their romance, Vlasova has dropped hints about the possible sparks between them in several Instagram posts that she has since deleted.
When asked who her favorite actor was in an Instagram Q&A earlier this year, she shared a photo of them resting their hands on each other's legs and said: ‘JD. He is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring.’