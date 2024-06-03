War Crimes Caught on Camera: Russian Troops Film Blindfolded Ukrainian Prisoners on Harrowing Death March Before Mock Execution in Sickening Footage

Horrifying footage that appears to show Russian troops abusing captured Ukrainian soldiers has emerged online, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the video obtained by The Sun, a Russian soldier films as he forces four Ukrainian prisoners of war to sing the Soviet national anthem while they march through the woods blindfolded.

When a Ukrainian soldier falls to the ground after being kicked, one of his Russian captors demands that he get up and says, "Looks like we're gonna have to kill him." The Russian fighter then fires his rifle into the ground inches away from the captive's head in a mock execution.