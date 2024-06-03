Awkward: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Give Air Kisses While Attending His Son’s Basketball Game Amid Marriage Crisis

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck added further fuel to the ongoing divorce rumors by only giving each other air kisses when they met up to attend Ben's 12-year-old son Samuel's basketball game on Sunday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Although they were photographed smiling and appeared to be in good spirits, Page Six reports, the A-list couple avoided any PDA at the YMCA in Santa Monica, California, greeting each other without locking lips and walking side by side without holding hands.