Awkward: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Give Air Kisses While Attending His Son’s Basketball Game Amid Marriage Crisis

jennifer lopez vows reinvigorate career fights to save ben affleck marriage pp
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA; Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck added further fuel to the ongoing divorce rumors by only giving each other air kisses when they met up to attend Ben's 12-year-old son Samuel's basketball game on Sunday.

Jun. 3 2024, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck added further fuel to the ongoing divorce rumors by only giving each other air kisses when they met up to attend Ben's 12-year-old son Samuel's basketball game on Sunday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Although they were photographed smiling and appeared to be in good spirits, Page Six reports, the A-list couple avoided any PDA at the YMCA in Santa Monica, California, greeting each other without locking lips and walking side by side without holding hands.

ben affleck feels like a fool
Source: MEGA

Although they were photographed smiling and appeared to be in good spirits, Page Six reports, the A-list couple avoided any PDA at the YMCA in Santa Monica.

Ben's mother Anne Boldt and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner were also in attendance. According to a recent sensational report, J Lo hates that Ben confides in Garner about their relationship woes and warned her to "stay away" from him, but insiders close to the singer have denied those claims.

Before the basketball game, J Lo and her 16-year-old child Emme were seen at a flea market in Los Angeles, where they shopped for around 45 minutes. A witness told Page Six that the star did not look cheerful during the outing.

jennifer lopez desperate cling ben affleck relationship violet party
Source: MEGA

J Lo announced on Friday that she was canceling her scheduled This is Me...Live summer tour and "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," she explained in a statement. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much."

Jennifer Lopez
jennifer lopez vows reinvigorate career fights to save ben affleck marriage
Source: MEGA

Although J Lo and Ben have yet to publicly comment on the rumors that their marriage is in trouble, the Gone Girl star reportedly moved out of their $61 million Beverly Hills mansion into a $100,000 per month rental home in Brentwood following months of friction stemming from communication issues, personality clashes, and oversharing on social media.

Sources have said that Ben "feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work," while J Lo is fighting hard and "desperate" to save their marriage.

jennifer lopez ben affleck honeymoon phase worn off
Source: MEGA

Ben and Jen first dated in the early 2000s and even got engaged before calling off the wedding and going their separate ways in 2004. J Lo married Marc Anthony, with whom she shares two children, in June 2004, and Ben married Garner, with whom he shares three children, in 2005.

They rekindled their romance nearly two decades later in 2021, tying the knot in a surprise Vegas wedding followed by a more traditional ceremony in the summer of 2022.

