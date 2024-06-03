Actor Richard Dreyfuss Tried on FIVE Different Dresses Before Controversial Anti-Trans Rant at 'Jaws' Screening

Actor Richard Dreyfuss reportedly tried on five different dresses before he went on a wild and controversial anti-trans rant during a screening of Jaws last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Dreyfuss, 76, faced backlash for his shocking rant at The Cabot theater in Beverly, Massachusetts, on May 25, new footage emerged that showed the Jaws actor as he tried on several different dresses at a Beverly store called Worthy Girl Consignment.