Actor Richard Dreyfuss Tried on FIVE Different Dresses Before Controversial Anti-Trans Rant at 'Jaws' Screening
Actor Richard Dreyfuss reportedly tried on five different dresses before he went on a wild and controversial anti-trans rant during a screening of Jaws last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Dreyfuss, 76, faced backlash for his shocking rant at The Cabot theater in Beverly, Massachusetts, on May 25, new footage emerged that showed the Jaws actor as he tried on several different dresses at a Beverly store called Worthy Girl Consignment.
According to the footage obtained by TMZ, Dreyfuss entered Worthy Girl Consignment shortly before he was scheduled to appear at The Cabot theater for what was billed as An Evening with Richard Dreyfuss + Jaws Screening.
The actor spoke with a worker and ultimately tried on five different outfits before he settled on a floral blue dress for $20.99. Dreyfuss spent approximately 30 minutes inside the store before he departed for The Cabot theater.
One worker at Worthy Girl Consignment described Dreyfuss as a “cute, little old guy trying on dresses.”
The workers, who described the store with a rainbow Pride flag flying outside as progressive, also admitted that they did not know the actor planned to issue a startling anti-trans rant while dressed in the floral blue outfit he had purchased.
Worthy Girl Consignment has since produced a t-shirt referencing Dreyfuss’ controversial rant. All proceeds from the new t-shirt will reportedly go towards LGBTQ+ charities in the Beverly, Massachusetts area.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the new footage of Dreyfuss inside Worthy Girl Consignment last month came just more than one week after the Jaws actor launched into a controversial and derogatory rant at The Cabot on Saturday, May 25.
While the event was billed as An Evening with Richard Dreyfuss + Jaws Screening, Dreyfuss reportedly raised eyebrows when he sauntered onto The Cabot stage dressed in a floral print blue dress and shook his hips to Taylor Swift's song Love Story.
“He started the night coming out with a dress on dancing to Taylor Swift saying that this was LGBTQ moment,” one attendee recounted. “I assumed he was horsing around, and later a staff member told me he was walking around town for a couple of hours picking one out.”
Dreyfuss then changed out of the dress and allegedly went on to disparage the parents of transgender children.
“He said that the parents of trans youth, allowing them to transition, was bad parenting and that someday those kids might change their minds,” another attendee at The Cabot on the night of the incident explained.
The Cabot later issued an apology email in the wake of the backlash against Dreyfuss. The venue acknowledged the “serious concerns” that the actor’s controversial appearance and subsequent rant created.
“We are aware of, and share serious concerns, following the recent event with Richard Dreyfuss prior to a screening of the film Jaws at The Cabot,” the venue wrote.
“The views expressed by Mr. Dreyfuss do not reflect the values of inclusivity and respect that we uphold as an organization,” a spokesperson for The Cabot continued. “We deeply regret the distress that this has caused to many of our patrons.”
“We are in active dialogue with our patrons about their experience and are committed to learning from this event how to better enact our mission of entertaining, educating and inspiring our community.”
Dreyfuss has still not released a statement more than one week later regarding his controversial appearance at the Beverly theater on May 25.