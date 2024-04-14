Your tip
20 Most Cringeworthy Celebrity Moments in Hollywood

most cringeworthy celebrity moments you wish you hadnt seen
Apr. 14 2024

'Alcoholic and Broke' Johnny Depp

alcoholic and broke johnny depp
Sources claim Depp has become a 'recluse' and 'hates' to leave the house.

Johnny Depp hit rock bottom long before his divorce from Amber Heard. It turned out that the actor, who has a long list of hit movies, mismanaged his funds and lost his fortune all at once because of his extravagant lifestyle.

Fortunately, he began to reclaim his throne and started working on himself again following his drama with his ex-wife.

Allison Mack's Trafficking Confession

allison macks trafficking confession
The actress was released from prison years after she served her sentence for her role in a s— trafficking case.

Smallville actress Allison Mack shocked the world when she pleaded guilty to crimes related to a cult-like group, NXIVM. Its leader, Keith Raniere, was convicted in June 2019 for s-- trafficking crimes.

Mack revealed that she blackmailed women and humiliated them after recruiting them to the subgroup of her self-help organization. According to court records, she enlisted the victims as her slaves, tricking them that their group was some sort of secret women's empowerment sorority.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Short-lived Romance

ariana grande and pete davidsons short lived romance
The 'Thank U, Next' singer changed her cards again and moved on with Ethan Slayer after her split from Dalton Gomez.

Things got more awkward between Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson when they ended their romance.

In their six months of public relationship, they showed they were the perfect couple who defended each other against online trolls. When they split, they started flooding awkward sketches, songs and even acceptance speeches despite only lasting for a short time.

Aziz Ansari Knows No 'Sorry'

aziz ansari said sorry
A woman called her date with Aziz Ansari' the worst night' of her life.

Aziz Ansari found himself in hot water when a woman named Grace told Babe that the comedian pressured her for s— while on a date at his apartment. This sparked uproar and woke up the #MeToo movement.

"I felt so many things in the last year or so: There's times I felt scared, there's times I felt humiliated, there's times I felt embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible that this person felt this way," he said.

Despite addressing the issue with the statement, he offered no apology at all.

Beyoncé's Family Feud

beyonces family feud
Beyoncé's sister Solange attacked Jay-Z in an elevator.

Beyoncé finally savored silence and peace after her family's infamous feuds and controversies.

The singer herself dealt with infidelity rumors which involved her husband, Jay-Z. The rapper's unfaithfulness led to a buzz saying that the couple were headed toward divorce, but they dismissed the claims through Everything Is Love and Run The World II tour.

The Empire State of Mind rapper also had an encounter with the singer's sister Solange, who yelled at him before wildly kicking and hitting him in an elevator after a 2014 Met Gala afterparty.

Coco Austin's Dangerous Parenting Ways

coco austins dangerous parenting ways
She shares her daughter Chanel Nicole with Ice-T.

Coco Austin divided her Instagram followers when she posted her experience about swimming with sharks in the Bahamas. However, she soon shared photos of herself while holding her then-2-year-old daughter in a pool of the deadly marine predators.

Emma Watson's Tattoo Blunder

emma watsons tattoo blunder
The 'Harry Potter' franchise's actress debuted the infamous tattoo at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Aside from being aesthetically pleasing to the eye, a tattoo should also be grammatically correct – something Emma Watson missed.

She showed off her new cursive ink "Times Up" but garnered attention for missing an apostrophe in "Times."

Jerry Seinfeld Refused to Hug Kesha

jerry seinfeld refused to hug kesha
Kesha called her viral 2017 video with Jerry Seinfeld' the saddest moment' of her life.

The awkwardness of Jerry Seinfeld and Kesha's epic interaction on the red carpet of a National Night of Laughter and Song in Washington, D.C., still lingers years after it happened. At that time, the 36-year-old Take It Off singer approached Seinfeld and asked him for a hug – but she got rejected not only once but twice.

"No, thanks," Seinfeld told Kesha before telling a reporter he did not know "who that was" after she walked away.

Kanye West's Infamous Statement About Slavery

kanye wests infamous statement about slavery
Kanye West has been repeatedly slammed over his antisemitic and other controversial statements over the years.

Kanye West angered the public when he appeared at the TMZ headquarters where he proclaimed that "slavery is a choice."

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years … For 400 years? That sounds like a choice," he said, adding, "You were there for 400 years and it's all of y'all. It's like we're mentally imprisoned."

He soon clarified his stance on X, formerly Twitter, and questioned why he was being attacked for "presenting new ideas."

Katy Perry Ranked Exes' Skills in Bed

katy perry ranked exes skills in bed
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged in 2019.

Katy Perry had fun ranking her exes during a livestream event with James Corden, and she was asked to rank her exes "from best to worst in bed."

"No! They're all amazing lovers and I would have s-- with all of them after I get out of this [livestream]!" the singer initially said.

Soon, she rubbed salt on her exes by giving a definitive ranking from best to worst: John Mayer, Orlando Bloom and Diplo.

Johnny Depp
Kevin Hart's Cheating Exposé

kevin harts cheating spree
Source: MEGA

They say that cheating is a risky business, and Kevin Hart had dropped all his cards to commit adultery while his wife was pregnant.

Eniko Hart confirmed in the Netflix docuseries that she found out about her husband's infidelity through a video allegedly filmed by Jonathan Todd Jackson.

Prior to the blunder, Eniko posted a message to mark their one-year wedding anniversary, saying that they had been together for eight years. But at that time, Hart had only been divorced from Torrie Hart for six years.

Kevin Spacey's Downfall

kevin spaceys downfall
The embattled actor denied all the s— assault charges in London court.

Kevin Spacey's only chance to return to the industry was immediately snatched away even after the court announced he would not be prosecuted in September 2018.

While attempting to clear his name, another man stepped up and accused him of also attacking him. More assault claims emerged, including an actor who alleged he was only 14 when Spacey made indecent moves toward him back in 1986.

Kim Cattrall's Fallout with Costars

kim cattralls fallout with costars
Kim Cattrall's drama mainly involved Sarah Jessica Parker.

After working for years, Kim Cattrall admitted that she had hated her costar, Sarah Jessica Parker, all along.

Following her father's death, Cattrall received a message of condolences from the And Just Like That… actress but slammed her in return through an Instagram post.

"My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?'" she said, even tagging Parker.

Kylie Jenner's Secret Pregnancy

kylie jenners secret teen pregnancy
The Kylie Cosmetics founder welcomed her son Wolf in February.

Kylie Jenner was already caught, but she refused to admit it until the proof was finally there.

The public started speculating that Jenner was pregnant, and she only confirmed it after giving birth to Stormi Webster.

"I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," she wrote on Instagram.

Logan Paul's Suicide Forest Vlog

logan pauls suicide forest vlog
For the sake of content, Logan Paul decided to feature Japan's Aokigahara forest at the base of Mount Fuji.

Logan Paul lost his empire on YouTube following his controversial video of the Aokigahara forest in Japan, a place known for being a site of suicides. At one point in the vlog, he and his friends found a deceased man and made jokes about it.

He soon released a video apology, saying he felt ashamed and disappointed for not putting his cameras down.

Meghan Markle's Family Drama

meghan markles family drama
Meghan Markle suffered criticism from her own family for her "disrespectful" behavior.

Royal fans are still shocked by Meghan Markle's family drama that persists after she and Prince Harry left their senior royal posts.

For what it's worth, Markle was accused of trying to avoid embarrassment by not inviting her family to her royal wedding. The issue grew bigger from there, and she continuously suffered continuous attacks from Samantha Markle.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's Physical Fight

nicki minaj and cardi bs physical fight
Cardi B was left injured in the altercation.

Rap queens Nicki Minaj and Cardi B sparked feuds as early as 2017. The Bodak Yellow rapper initially said their feud was made up by the press; the other rapper, however, said the interview hurt her feelings.

They were okay when they met at the Met Gala 2017, but things turned physical when they got into a fight at a New York Fashion Week party.

O. J. Simpson's Awkward Confession

oj simpsons awkward confession
O.J. Simpson is reportedly undergoing chemotherapy in Las Vegas, pals spilled.

O. J. Simpson tried to get away with murder by saying he had nothing to do with the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. But a 2006 video captured the former athlete sharing a step-by-step "hypothetical account" about how the murder could have reportedly happened.

Roseanne Barr Suffered Backlash After Controversial Tweet

roseanne barr suffered backlash after controversial tweet
The comedian said her controversial tweet cost her everything.

Roseanne Barr enjoyed continuous success when her ABC sitcom was rebooted after gaining 18 million viewers for the first nine episodes. However, she immediately hit rock bottom when she tweeted the racist tweet, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

Tristan Thompson's Infidelity While Khloé Was Pregnant

tristan thompsons infidelity while khloe was pregnant
The NBA star cheated on Khloé Kardashian several times over the years.

Then-pregnant Khloé Kardashian dealt with so much stress after Tristan Thompson became the subject of multiple cheating allegations. Although he tried to correct his mistake, he just found himself extending his record of being a serial cheater instead.

