20 Most Cringeworthy Celebrity Moments in Hollywood
'Alcoholic and Broke' Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp hit rock bottom long before his divorce from Amber Heard. It turned out that the actor, who has a long list of hit movies, mismanaged his funds and lost his fortune all at once because of his extravagant lifestyle.
Fortunately, he began to reclaim his throne and started working on himself again following his drama with his ex-wife.
Allison Mack's Trafficking Confession
Smallville actress Allison Mack shocked the world when she pleaded guilty to crimes related to a cult-like group, NXIVM. Its leader, Keith Raniere, was convicted in June 2019 for s-- trafficking crimes.
Mack revealed that she blackmailed women and humiliated them after recruiting them to the subgroup of her self-help organization. According to court records, she enlisted the victims as her slaves, tricking them that their group was some sort of secret women's empowerment sorority.
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Short-lived Romance
Things got more awkward between Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson when they ended their romance.
In their six months of public relationship, they showed they were the perfect couple who defended each other against online trolls. When they split, they started flooding awkward sketches, songs and even acceptance speeches despite only lasting for a short time.
Aziz Ansari Knows No 'Sorry'
Aziz Ansari found himself in hot water when a woman named Grace told Babe that the comedian pressured her for s— while on a date at his apartment. This sparked uproar and woke up the #MeToo movement.
"I felt so many things in the last year or so: There's times I felt scared, there's times I felt humiliated, there's times I felt embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible that this person felt this way," he said.
Despite addressing the issue with the statement, he offered no apology at all.
Beyoncé's Family Feud
Beyoncé finally savored silence and peace after her family's infamous feuds and controversies.
The singer herself dealt with infidelity rumors which involved her husband, Jay-Z. The rapper's unfaithfulness led to a buzz saying that the couple were headed toward divorce, but they dismissed the claims through Everything Is Love and Run The World II tour.
The Empire State of Mind rapper also had an encounter with the singer's sister Solange, who yelled at him before wildly kicking and hitting him in an elevator after a 2014 Met Gala afterparty.
Coco Austin's Dangerous Parenting Ways
Coco Austin divided her Instagram followers when she posted her experience about swimming with sharks in the Bahamas. However, she soon shared photos of herself while holding her then-2-year-old daughter in a pool of the deadly marine predators.
Emma Watson's Tattoo Blunder
Aside from being aesthetically pleasing to the eye, a tattoo should also be grammatically correct – something Emma Watson missed.
She showed off her new cursive ink "Times Up" but garnered attention for missing an apostrophe in "Times."
Jerry Seinfeld Refused to Hug Kesha
The awkwardness of Jerry Seinfeld and Kesha's epic interaction on the red carpet of a National Night of Laughter and Song in Washington, D.C., still lingers years after it happened. At that time, the 36-year-old Take It Off singer approached Seinfeld and asked him for a hug – but she got rejected not only once but twice.
"No, thanks," Seinfeld told Kesha before telling a reporter he did not know "who that was" after she walked away.
Kanye West's Infamous Statement About Slavery
Kanye West angered the public when he appeared at the TMZ headquarters where he proclaimed that "slavery is a choice."
"When you hear about slavery for 400 years … For 400 years? That sounds like a choice," he said, adding, "You were there for 400 years and it's all of y'all. It's like we're mentally imprisoned."
He soon clarified his stance on X, formerly Twitter, and questioned why he was being attacked for "presenting new ideas."
Katy Perry Ranked Exes' Skills in Bed
Katy Perry had fun ranking her exes during a livestream event with James Corden, and she was asked to rank her exes "from best to worst in bed."
"No! They're all amazing lovers and I would have s-- with all of them after I get out of this [livestream]!" the singer initially said.
Soon, she rubbed salt on her exes by giving a definitive ranking from best to worst: John Mayer, Orlando Bloom and Diplo.
Kevin Hart's Cheating Exposé
They say that cheating is a risky business, and Kevin Hart had dropped all his cards to commit adultery while his wife was pregnant.
Eniko Hart confirmed in the Netflix docuseries that she found out about her husband's infidelity through a video allegedly filmed by Jonathan Todd Jackson.
Prior to the blunder, Eniko posted a message to mark their one-year wedding anniversary, saying that they had been together for eight years. But at that time, Hart had only been divorced from Torrie Hart for six years.
Kevin Spacey's Downfall
Kevin Spacey's only chance to return to the industry was immediately snatched away even after the court announced he would not be prosecuted in September 2018.
While attempting to clear his name, another man stepped up and accused him of also attacking him. More assault claims emerged, including an actor who alleged he was only 14 when Spacey made indecent moves toward him back in 1986.
Kim Cattrall's Fallout with Costars
After working for years, Kim Cattrall admitted that she had hated her costar, Sarah Jessica Parker, all along.
Following her father's death, Cattrall received a message of condolences from the And Just Like That… actress but slammed her in return through an Instagram post.
"My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?'" she said, even tagging Parker.
Kylie Jenner's Secret Pregnancy
Kylie Jenner was already caught, but she refused to admit it until the proof was finally there.
The public started speculating that Jenner was pregnant, and she only confirmed it after giving birth to Stormi Webster.
"I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," she wrote on Instagram.
Logan Paul's Suicide Forest Vlog
Logan Paul lost his empire on YouTube following his controversial video of the Aokigahara forest in Japan, a place known for being a site of suicides. At one point in the vlog, he and his friends found a deceased man and made jokes about it.
He soon released a video apology, saying he felt ashamed and disappointed for not putting his cameras down.
Meghan Markle's Family Drama
Royal fans are still shocked by Meghan Markle's family drama that persists after she and Prince Harry left their senior royal posts.
For what it's worth, Markle was accused of trying to avoid embarrassment by not inviting her family to her royal wedding. The issue grew bigger from there, and she continuously suffered continuous attacks from Samantha Markle.
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's Physical Fight
Cardi B was left injured in the altercation.
Rap queens Nicki Minaj and Cardi B sparked feuds as early as 2017. The Bodak Yellow rapper initially said their feud was made up by the press; the other rapper, however, said the interview hurt her feelings.
They were okay when they met at the Met Gala 2017, but things turned physical when they got into a fight at a New York Fashion Week party.
O. J. Simpson's Awkward Confession
O. J. Simpson tried to get away with murder by saying he had nothing to do with the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. But a 2006 video captured the former athlete sharing a step-by-step "hypothetical account" about how the murder could have reportedly happened.
Roseanne Barr Suffered Backlash After Controversial Tweet
Roseanne Barr enjoyed continuous success when her ABC sitcom was rebooted after gaining 18 million viewers for the first nine episodes. However, she immediately hit rock bottom when she tweeted the racist tweet, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."
Tristan Thompson's Infidelity While Khloé Was Pregnant
Then-pregnant Khloé Kardashian dealt with so much stress after Tristan Thompson became the subject of multiple cheating allegations. Although he tried to correct his mistake, he just found himself extending his record of being a serial cheater instead.