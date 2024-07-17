As we've been reporting, the videos in question also prompted Leviss, 29, to file her revenge porn lawsuit against the former reality couple this past February. She accused Sandoval of recording their intimate FaceTime conversations showing her "in a state of undress and masturbating" without her "knowledge or consent," and alleged Madix "distributed them and/or showed them to others."

Both suits stem from the infamous moment Madix discovered that Sandoval, her live-in boyfriend of nine years, had been cheating on her with Leviss. Madix said she had no knowledge of the seven-month-long affair until she found the videos on her ex's phone in March of last year.

Their dramatic breakup went on to become one of the most-watched reality TV splits of all time, playing out on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. The pair has since also become embroiled in a legal battle over their shared home.