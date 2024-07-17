SANDOVAL SUES: Tom Takes Ariana to Court Over Explicit Videos That Spurred Rachel's Revenge Porn Lawsuit
The Scandoval lawsuits keep piling up. This time, Tom Sandoval is suing his ex, Ariana Madix, over the saucy videos of Rachel Leviss that led to their infamous split on Vanderpump Rules.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that on July 16, court documents showed Sandoval, 42, alleged Madix, 39, broke into his phone on March 1, 2023, and sent copies of the explicit videos to Leviss and "third parties" without his "authorization or permission."
As we've been reporting, the videos in question also prompted Leviss, 29, to file her revenge porn lawsuit against the former reality couple this past February. She accused Sandoval of recording their intimate FaceTime conversations showing her "in a state of undress and masturbating" without her "knowledge or consent," and alleged Madix "distributed them and/or showed them to others."
Both suits stem from the infamous moment Madix discovered that Sandoval, her live-in boyfriend of nine years, had been cheating on her with Leviss. Madix said she had no knowledge of the seven-month-long affair until she found the videos on her ex's phone in March of last year.
Their dramatic breakup went on to become one of the most-watched reality TV splits of all time, playing out on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. The pair has since also become embroiled in a legal battle over their shared home.
In response to Sandoval's latest lawsuit, Madix's lawyer, Jordan Susman, told Us Weekly: “It is abhorrent that Tom Sandoval continues to torment Ms. Madix. From engaging in an illicit affair that shattered her home and stability, to months of emotional warfare and now this attempt to further shirk personal responsibility for the effects his actions have had on her and her emotional wellbeing."
Susman argued: "Tom Sandoval knows full well what sort of privileges he and Ms. Madix shared in regard to their personal communication devices."
- Scandoval’s Courtroom Sequel Gets Green Light as Raquel Leviss Defeats Ariana and Tom’s Bid to Toss Revenge Porn Lawsuit
- Bravo & Vanderpump Producers Set to be Added to Raquel Leviss’ Bombshell Revenge Porn Lawsuit Against Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
- Rachel Leviss’ Lawyers Slams Tom Sandoval for Turning Their Client into ‘Unwilling Pornstar’ as 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Fights Lawsuit
His statement continued: “If he or his mistress had their way, it would be illegal for someone to discover their spouse or significant other was having an affair. For Mr. Sandoval to go from begging Ms. Madix for forgiveness to blaming her for his wrongdoing speaks for itself."
"Even months after the New York Times branded Mr. Sandoval ‘the Most Hated Man in America’ he has clearly learned nothing and believes it necessary to continue torturing Ms. Madix in a vain effort to rehabilitate his image. Ms. Madix is confident that a jury will see through this latest ploy and dismiss his frivolous claims.”
Sandoval’s attorney, Matthew Geragos — whose brother is Leviss' attorney, Mark Geragos — also sent the outlet a statement, reading: “While Tom Sandoval accepts responsibility for his affair, he strongly denies the allegations of the lawsuit filed by Rachel Leviss against him and Ms. Madix."
“In order to ensure a fair and just determination of responsibility among all parties involved, we filed a cross complaint on behalf of Mr. Sandoval. This customary legal action was crucial to ensure that liability, if any, is fairly distributed based on the actual level of involvement and fault of each party. We aim to resolve this legal dispute with upmost respect towards all parties involved.”
A hearing has been scheduled for November 3 of next year.