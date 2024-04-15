'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Demands New Judge in Court Battle With Ex Rachel Leviss Over Alleged Revenge Porn

According to court documents, obtained by RadarOnline.com , on April 9, Sandoval’s lawyer Matthew J. Geragos filed a ‘Peremptory Challenge’ and asked that the judge assigned to the lawsuit be removed and replaced with another.

The filing said that The judicial officer named above [Honorable Anne Richardson], before whom the trial of, or a hearing in, this case is pending, or to whom it has been assigned, is prejudiced against the party (or his or her attorney) or the interest of the party (or his or her attorney,) so the declarant cannot, or believes that he or she cannot, have a fair and impartial trial or hearing before the judicial officer.”

Geragos signed the filing as the declarant.