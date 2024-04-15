'Things Got So Bad': 'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton's Ex Gordon Thornton Reveals Battle With Bipolar Disorder
The Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton’s ex, Gordon Thornton, revealed his battle with bipolar disorder this weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
Mia’s estranged husband shared the sudden revelation on Sunday during the third part of the RHOP season 8 reunion special.
Gordon told host Andy Cohen that he was diagnosed with bipolar 1 nearly three years ago.
Bipolar 1 reportedly causes "extreme mood swings that include emotional highs” such as “mania and hypermania” as well as deep “lows” that include “depression.”
“Bipolar, in and of itself, causes your mind to really work opposite," Gordon, 71, told Cohen during the reunion episode on Sunday "Your mind tricks you into saying: You are normal, everyone else is slow.”
Although Gordon revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar 1 nearly two and a half years ago, he acknowledged that he suffered symptoms as far back as his early 20s.
"I can remember episodes over the course of my life," he explained. "My manic got worse over the years as I gained more control, more power, more money."
Mia’s estranged husband also admitted that while he was prescribed medication to control his bipolar 1 symptoms, the “key to controlling” the disorder “is not the medication exclusively.”
"You have to go the rest of the way yourself," Gordon explained this weekend. "So, the first thing you got to do is understand the behaviors that are the beginning of going into a manic episode."
"I cannot see it,” he told Cohen. “People around me can.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gordon’s decision to share his battle with bipolar 1 on Sunday came nearly one year after he and Mia separated in June 2023 after 11 years of marriage.
The 39-year-old RHOP star announced her separation from Gordon in September 2023.
"My family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay,” Mia said at the time. "We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out."
Mia also recently explained that she and Gordon could not “officially divorce” until “June of this year at the earliest” because the pair are in the process of selling their businesses.
"I have signed an affidavit,” Mia recently said during the RHOP season 8 reunion. “I can't get a divorce until June of this year at the earliest, and that's because we are up for sale for our businesses, and they don't want me to divorce him until that's done.”
But despite the pair’s impending divorce, Gordon revealed that Mia “was there” for him during a recent and particularly hard battle with his bipolar 1 disorder.
"Things got so bad and so low for me that I went to the hospital and checked myself in,” Gordon revealed. “The next morning, guess who was there? Mia.”
“She came to see me, I believe every day but one while I was there,” he said. "I understand my mental illness. I understand how to control it now."