It's Over: 'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton and Husband Gordon Separate After 11 Years
Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton and her husband, Gordon Thornton, are going their separate ways after 11 years of marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned, and Bravo viewers will likely soon see the couple's marital woes play out.
"Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs," she announced in a statement on Friday ahead of the season 8 debut.
"At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay," Mia told PEOPLE while sharing news of their status after an RHOP trailer hinted at tensions rising. "We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out."
In the teaser clip, costar Ashley Darby was grilled over marrying for cash, and she put Mia back in the hot seat before asking if she married Gordon for his money. Mia fired back at Darby, claiming she "might" have.
Mia also confessed that in the past, she once "retained a divorce attorney" during a difficult point in their marriage.
The newly single star will appear in upcoming episodes months after RadarOnline.com exclusively learned the show's most controversial personality, Candiace Dillard Bassett, would be back despite her cryptic tweet that caused fans to think otherwise.
Mia and Gordon tied the knot in March 2012 and share two children. Both also have one child of their own from past relationships.
The Bravolebrity previously shared the story of how they met back in 2003 at a "strip club" charity event.
- 'RHOP' star Mia Thornton TRASHED After Exposing Ex-BFF Jacqueline Blake Over Alleged Domestic Violence, Calls On Bravo To Take A Stand
- Candiace Dillard Bassett Not Fired From 'RHOP,' Still On Bravo Cast Despite Cryptic Tweet
- 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Candiace Dillard Bassett's Infamous Townhouse Sold, Years After Blowout Knife Fight
"The reason why we became friends is because we partnered and served on the same board for a non-profit organization to raise money for Haiti," Mia told E! News in 2021 about how they crossed paths. "We were raising money for the cause. One of the ladies, one of the original founders of the organization, she worked there — not as an entertainer, but in the admin office and so she did use the facility in order to raise money."
Mia joined the franchise back in season 6, giving a peek inside of her stunning penthouse apartment before moving into a $10,000-per-month rental house the following season. Earlier this year, she revealed their latest relocation.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"Reverse, reverse. Yes, we MOVED!" Mia captioned a January 5 Instagram post. "This was bittersweet as we anticipated living in the big house for at least [three] years while we decided to build/purchase, continue to rent who knows, but due to unforeseen circumstances, our big space got cut short."
"One thing about me, I never stay down for long," she continued. "Minor setback!"