It's Over: 'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton and Husband Gordon Separate After 11 Years

"At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay," Mia told PEOPLE while sharing news of their status after an RHOP trailer hinted at tensions rising. "We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out."

In the teaser clip, costar Ashley Darby was grilled over marrying for cash, and she put Mia back in the hot seat before asking if she married Gordon for his money. Mia fired back at Darby, claiming she "might" have.

Mia also confessed that in the past, she once "retained a divorce attorney" during a difficult point in their marriage.