'RHOP' Alum Monique Samuels Files for Divorce From Chris After 11 Years of Marriage
Monique Samuels is ending her marriage to her husband, Chris. The ex-Real Housewives of Potomac star, 39, has filed for divorce from the former NFL player, 45, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Monique wants all documents about their divorce to remain sealed; however, the Montgomery County Family Court confirmed to PEOPLE that she was the one who filed to end their 11-year marriage.
Dockets show she made the first move by filing a complaint for absolute divorce on April 14. She amended the complaint on June 15, almost two months later.
Monique and Chris' hearing is set to take place on Wednesday. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Monique's team for comment.
The couple — who wed in March 2012 — separated in October 2022 but vowed to try and make their marriage work. Their relationship issues were highlighted after they left RHOP during their stint on Love & Marriage: D.C. last year.
"It's no secret that Chris and I have been struggling in some areas of our marriage and anybody who watched Love & Marriage: D.C. last year, y'all saw the arguments, y'all saw everything that was going on," the former Bravolebrity said in a video with Chris last year.
"It was a lot of confusion, it was crazy building up to that 10-year marker of our marriage and when you’ve been married that long and when you have things that you’re like, 'Listen, this is being unmet or I’ve been unheard’ you start to get frustrated and it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, is this what life is going to be? I can’t take it anymore,'" she continued. "So what y'all saw on Love & Marriage: DC last season, it was my cry for help."
Monique disclosed they were both going to therapy and working on their "personal issues." At the time, she also insisted they weren't getting a divorce," telling their fans they were "absolutely not" separating.
Monique and Chris have yet to comment on their divorce. The duo shares three children — sons Christopher and Chase and daughter Milani. All are minors so custody will most likely be an issue.
Monique's reign on RHOP abruptly ended after she got into a physical altercation with co-star Candiace Dillard in season 5. Dillard filed a complaint with the court and accused Monique of second-degree assault.
The case was later dropped, but Monique never made her Housewives return.