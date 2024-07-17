WAKE-UP CALL: Sober Selma Blair Recalls Being Kicked Off Plane Over ‛Humiliating’ Drunken Outburst: ‘I Had to Grow Up’

During a recent candid conversation, Blair revealed: “I was so messed up and dehydrated and hungover and didn’t know I had neurological issues.”

She claimed the impact of the incident sparked a lot of personal growth, recognizing the need to mature and face her challenges head-on. Blair, known for her roles in films like Cruel Intentions and Ordinary World, addressed how her subsequent diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2018 was intertwined with her decision to become sober.

The 52-year-old also emphasized the importance of sobriety in her role as a parent to her 12-year-old son, Arthur, stating: “I wouldn’t be a good mom unless I was sober. I self-medicated.”