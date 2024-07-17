WAKE-UP CALL: Sober Selma Blair Recalls Being Kicked Off Plane Over ‛Humiliating’ Drunken Outburst: ‘I Had to Grow Up’
Selma Blair shared details of the mortifying moment she was removed from an airplane after a drunken outburst in 2016.
The actress, now eight years into her sobriety journey, described the experience as “horrifying and humiliating,” and acknowledged it was a pivotal moment in her life, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
During a recent candid conversation, Blair revealed: “I was so messed up and dehydrated and hungover and didn’t know I had neurological issues.”
She claimed the impact of the incident sparked a lot of personal growth, recognizing the need to mature and face her challenges head-on. Blair, known for her roles in films like Cruel Intentions and Ordinary World, addressed how her subsequent diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2018 was intertwined with her decision to become sober.
The 52-year-old also emphasized the importance of sobriety in her role as a parent to her 12-year-old son, Arthur, stating: “I wouldn’t be a good mom unless I was sober. I self-medicated.”
Blair previously spoke about her “really disruptive” and “frightening” plane incident in October 2016, calling it a “total psychotic blackout”.
During an appearance on The Talk, she revealed she no longer drank. She said the headline-making moment occurred after a glass of wine and a pill she was unfamiliar with.
“I had empathy for myself actually afterwards because it was actually so out of character for me, especially because I’m a mother,” she told the hosts at the time. “Bad choice all around. I totally own it, will not happen again.”
Blair was traveling with son Arthur and his father, Jason Bleick, from Cancun to Los Angeles at the time. She ended up having to be taken off of the aircraft on a stretcher after yelling out: “He won’t let me eat or drink. He beats me.”
The Legally Blonde actress released an apology for her “big mistake” the following day. She told outlets: “After a lovely trip … I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret.”
Reflecting on her past struggles with alcohol, Blair disclosed: “I got drunk for the first time at seven years old, so I’ve really seen all ends of it.”
