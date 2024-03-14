Jerry O'Connell's 'The Talk' Being Canceled? Questions Raised After CBS Reveals New Daytime Soap

Val Jean — who's written over 2,000 episodes of daytime classics like The Bold & The Beautiful and General Hospital — is back with The Gates. The new soap has several recognizable industry names tied to it, signaling it'll likely be a hit, especially considering there are only four daytime dramas in existence.

While Val Jean will serve as writer and showrunner, she'll also be executive producer alongside CBS Studios NAACP Venture President Sheila Ducksworth, Leon Russell, Derrick Johnson, and Kimberly Doebereiner, reports Deadline.