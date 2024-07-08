Booze Bender at Age 8: Cara Delevingne Recalls Shocking Childhood Memory — 'Drugs and Alcohol Helped Me Cope'

Your tip
Jul. 8 2024, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Cara Delevingne recently revealed that she was just eight years old when she first got drunk at a family member’s wedding, RadarOnline.com can report. The actress and supermodel would later turn to drugs and alcohol to “help her cope” before getting sober.

Delevingne, 31, shared her shocking childhood memory over the weekend during an interview with the Sunday Times.

The Paper Towns star revealed that her lengthy battle with substance abuse first started in 2001 when, at eight years old, she got drunk at her aunt’s wedding.

“I got drunk that day,” Delevingne told the outlet. “I was eight, what a crazy age to get drunk.”

“I used to think drugs and alcohol helped me cope,” the model, who has maintained her sobriety since 2022, continued. “But they didn’t, they kept me sad and super depressed.”

“I feel like I’ve got my power back and I’m not being controlled by other things,” the Suicide Squad actress added.

According to Delevingne, she vowed to get sober in 2022 after attending that year’s Burning Man festival. Flash forward to 2024, and the model has maintained her sobriety ever since.

“Listen, I signed up for this, this is my job, it’s what I do,” she explained over the weekend. “But without that would I be sober now?”

“I would have never been Sally Bowles in the West End,” the actress added regarding her most recent role in the West End revival of Cabaret.I’m super proud of that.”

Still, Delevingne emphasized that her sobriety has not stopped her from attending events that she would have previously attended to party – including last month’s Glastonbury Festival in England.

“It smelt bad, my feet hurt, and I didn’t stay up so late, but it was just as much fun,” she said regarding last month’s music festival. “I never want my life to change in that way.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Delevingne’s decision to discuss her struggle with substance abuse – and her first time getting drunk at just eight years old – came months after her $7 million Los Angeles mansion burned down in a devastating fire.

While Delevingne remained sober amid the ordeal, she did acknowledge that she might have turned to drugs and alcohol as a coping mechanism had she not already been clean for two years.

“It sucks but everyone was safe and, like anything, if I’d not been sober, I would still be reeling over that,” the actress and model told the Sunday Times.

Delevingne previously opened up about her struggle with substance abuse and her subsequent sobriety in July 2023.

She admitted that her sobriety “wasn’t easy” but also acknowledged that it was “worth every second.”

“It hasn’t been easy, but there have never been moments when I’m like: This isn’t worth it,” Delevingne explained last year. “It’s been worth every second. I just don’t know what it would take for me to give it up.”

