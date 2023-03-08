Cara Delevingne Checked Into Rehab After Failed Interventions & Disheveled Photos Gave Her A Wakeup-Call
Cara Delevingne opened up about her struggles with sobriety in a candid interview, revealing she recently completed a rehab stint after her bizarre behavior was documented in the press.
RadarOnline.com has learned the model, 30, reflected on her youth and rise to fame, which skyrocketed after she hit the scene with her signature beauty before taking over Hollywood in blockbuster films Paper Towns and Suicide Squad.
"If you have problems going into this industry, they will only get magnified and exacerbated," admitted Delevingne. "There is nothing about it that makes it better."
The former Victoria's Secret angel said she checked herself into rehab last fall after seeing the viral images from her Los Angeles outing last July, in which she appeared disheveled and out of sorts.
Fans were concerned after Delevigne made headlines over her erratic and bizarre behavior that afternoon, stopping at two fast-food places, at one point changing her outfit, picking up some magazines, and indulging in a smoke.
In September, many again expressed their worries after seeing her on Melrose Ave. parked in the driver's seat of her car, taking drops of an unknown liquid and smoking something that appeared to be hand-rolled.
"I've had interventions of a sort, but I wasn't ready," she told Vogue for their April 2023 cover. "That's the problem. If you're not face-first on the floor and ready to get up again, you won't."
Delevingne said that she hadn't seen a therapist in three years, which didn't help her mental health despite having friends and loved ones who were looking out for her.
"I just kind of pushed everyone away, which made me realize how much I was in a bad place. I always thought that the work needs to be done when the times are bad, but actually the work needs to be done when they are good," the UK native continued.
"It's never going to be fixed or fully healed but I'm okay with that, and that's the difference," she shared, proudly revealing she is four months clean.
Delevingne said those paparazzi photos were not only embarrassing, but also a wake-up call to put her well-being first and make it a top priority no matter what.
Noting how she had just returned from Burning Man, she shared, "I hadn't slept. I was not okay."
"It's heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, 'Okay, I don't look well,'" said Delevingne. "You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for."