Cara Delevingne Checked Into Rehab After Failed Interventions & Disheveled Photos Gave Her A Wakeup-Call

"If you have problems going into this industry, they will only get magnified and exacerbated," admitted Delevingne. "There is nothing about it that makes it better."

The former Victoria's Secret angel said she checked herself into rehab last fall after seeing the viral images from her Los Angeles outing last July, in which she appeared disheveled and out of sorts.

Fans were concerned after Delevigne made headlines over her erratic and bizarre behavior that afternoon, stopping at two fast-food places, at one point changing her outfit, picking up some magazines, and indulging in a smoke.