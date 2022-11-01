Cara Delevingne Parties Until Early Morning Hours As Friends And Family Grow Concerned For Her Health

While it appeared Delevingne took a positive turn from her string of concerning outbursts, the supermodel was back on the party scene to celebrate the costume-filled holiday.

An insider told Page Six that Delevingne arrived at the Boom Boom Room at The Standard Hotel in New York City around 2 AM on Sunday dressed as a clown. Also in attendance for the evening included Mark Ronson, Emily Ratajkowski, Simon Huck, and others.

"Cara came with a group of girlfriends and was in great spirits wearing a clown mask," the insider shared. "She spent some time with host, Jeremey O. Harris and was super low-key."

The source revealed that they did not witness Delevingne drink any cocktails but did see her bust a move on the dance floor. Worries for the star's health have been ongoing due to her strange behavior, prompting rumors of possible drug and alcohol abuse.