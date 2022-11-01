Cara Delevingne Parties Until Early Morning Hours As Friends And Family Grow Concerned For Her Health
Model Cara Delevingne celebrated Halloween by partying until the wee hours of the morning while friends and family worry about her health, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The night out followed a recent video that surfaced of the model showing her acting erratic. Her inner circle has grown concerned for the 30-year-old amid the bizarre behavior.
While it appeared Delevingne took a positive turn from her string of concerning outbursts, the supermodel was back on the party scene to celebrate the costume-filled holiday.
An insider told Page Six that Delevingne arrived at the Boom Boom Room at The Standard Hotel in New York City around 2 AM on Sunday dressed as a clown. Also in attendance for the evening included Mark Ronson, Emily Ratajkowski, Simon Huck, and others.
"Cara came with a group of girlfriends and was in great spirits wearing a clown mask," the insider shared. "She spent some time with host, Jeremey O. Harris and was super low-key."
The source revealed that they did not witness Delevingne drink any cocktails but did see her bust a move on the dance floor. Worries for the star's health have been ongoing due to her strange behavior, prompting rumors of possible drug and alcohol abuse.
In September, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Delevingne was back at work after an alleged intervention attempt by pals. Delevingne looked healthier than ever as she hit the red carpet in Paris for the launch of her spring/summer capsule collaboration, Cara Loves Karl, with fashion house Karl Lagerfeld.
Actress Margot Robbie was seen looking upset and disheveled as she left Delevingne's house, adding fuel to the intervention fire.
In an interview Delevingne gave Stylist Magazine for her 30th birthday earlier this year, the model revealed, "Honestly, I didn't think I'd be alive at this age." She also said, "I literally couldn't wait to turn 30, because the 20s are f------ hard."