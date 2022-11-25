Cara Delevingne's High-Earning Income EXPOSED: Supermodel Earned $36,000 Per Day Before String Of Erratic Behavior
Notorious party girl Cara Delevingne had a rough 2022 — but the year before, she was making bank, with her modeling and acting jobs earning her more than $36,000 per day, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The supermodel-turned-actress collected £30,000 every single day in 2021 and saw a major jump in assets, thanks to the success of her company Harvey White Properties.
According to Daily Mail, Cara saw her company's profits increase by £3.8M (roughly $4.5 million) last year, leaving her with £45.7M, or $55 million, in assets.
Despite her success, Cara — who has modeled for high-profile brands like Burberry, YSL, and Chanel — worried her fans when she began displaying a string of troubling and erratic behavior earlier this year.
Sources told RadarOnline.com in September that her friends and family attempted to host an intervention after they, too, grew concerned about the star's health.
It all started when Cara showed up to Live with Ryan and Kelly months ago with bruises on her legs. During the interview, she couldn't sit still. Her jittery appearance took center stage.
After her worrisome interview, she continued to display bizarre behavior.
From changing in public to seemingly smoking something and taking mystery drops before heading into an adult film store, Cara's mental state and well-being were continuously questioned.
Perhaps the most jarring moment came when the model was spotted shoeless and anxious when she tried to get on Jay-Z's private jet nearly three months ago.
Looking beyond disheveled, Cara repeatedly dropped her phone, chain-smoked, and spun around in circles only to board the jet, deplane, and leave the airport moments later.
Her concerning behavior also spilled into her work life, with the star being a no-show at her own fashion event in New York City.
Months after the intervention talk, Cara seemed to get her life back on track, showing back up at events and gracing the stage for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show.