Cara Delevingne's High-Earning Income EXPOSED: Supermodel Earned $36,000 Per Day Before String Of Erratic Behavior

The supermodel-turned-actress collected £30,000 every single day in 2021 and saw a major jump in assets, thanks to the success of her company Harvey White Properties.

According to Daily Mail, Cara saw her company's profits increase by £3.8M (roughly $4.5 million) last year, leaving her with £45.7M, or $55 million, in assets.

