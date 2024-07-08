J Lo Shades Ben Affleck in Major Social Media Swipe as She Reminds Fans of Lyrics: 'He Doesn't Deserve Her'
Jennifer Lopez appeared to shade husband Ben Affleck by celebrating the anniversary of her 2021 song Cambia el Paso as rumors of an imminent divorce continue to swirl, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The empowerment anthem, written after her split with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, is about a woman leaving an undeserving man and includes lyrics that translate from Spanish as "He doesn't deserve to have her in his arms" and "Her life is better now without him."
J Lo took to Instagram to on Sunday to share a clip from the track's music video. "All she wanna do is just dance, dance, dance, dance," she sings in the clip. "Happy Anniversary 'Cambia el Paso' … ☀️🌴," Lopez, 54, captioned the post.
"The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step. Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do. If something’s not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance," she explained on SiriusXM's Pitbull’s Globalization show in 2021.
"Dance is life, and joy and happiness," the singer continued. "So, whenever I'm talking about dance ... I'm talking about something else ... You've got to be yourself, you've got to be happy."
J Lo spent the Fourth of July weekend in the Hamptons without Affleck, who celebrated the holiday on the other side of the country with his three kids — Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
The couple's relationship has reportedly been over since March, and they have allegedly already begun "talking to lawyers" about dissolving their joint business ventures.
Affleck, who has been staying at a Brentwood rental, moved his belongings out of their shared Beverly Hills mansion while Lopez was away on a solo vacation to Europe at the end of June. They've listed the home for sale and started started selling off their artwork.
Insiders spilled last month that J Lo has given up on her attempts to save the marriage. "She's hit a wall when it comes to fixing things because he just isn't reciprocating," a source dished.
"At first J Lo was willing to do anything to get him to come home, but it was just pointless. She's now telling friends she's over trying," the tipster tattled.