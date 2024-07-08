J Lo Shades Ben Affleck in Major Social Media Swipe as She Reminds Fans of Lyrics: 'He Doesn't Deserve Her'

Jennifer Lopez appeared to shade husband Ben Affleck by celebrating the anniversary of her 2021 song Cambia el Paso as rumors of an imminent divorce continue to swirl, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The empowerment anthem, written after her split with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, is about a woman leaving an undeserving man and includes lyrics that translate from Spanish as "He doesn't deserve to have her in his arms" and "Her life is better now without him."

J Lo took to Instagram to on Sunday to share a clip from the track's music video. "All she wanna do is just dance, dance, dance, dance," she sings in the clip. "Happy Anniversary 'Cambia el Paso' … ☀️🌴," Lopez, 54, captioned the post.