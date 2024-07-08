Prince Harry Is 'Bored' With 'Difficult' Meghan Markle, 'Never Sees' His Friends: Source

Prince Harry was said to be “bored” with his life in the United States as he “never sees” his friends because they find Meghan Markle “difficult” to be around, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after one royal insider revealed that Harry and Meghan wanted to “get away to a remote island” amid increasing pressure and ongoing royal family drama, another source spilled that the Duke of Sussex was “bored” with his life away from England.