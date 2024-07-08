Prince Harry Is 'Bored' With 'Difficult' Meghan Markle, 'Never Sees' His Friends: Source
Prince Harry was said to be “bored” with his life in the United States as he “never sees” his friends because they find Meghan Markle “difficult” to be around, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after one royal insider revealed that Harry and Meghan wanted to “get away to a remote island” amid increasing pressure and ongoing royal family drama, another source spilled that the Duke of Sussex was “bored” with his life away from England.
According to royal expert Tom Quinn, Prince Harry’s “army and school friends” refuse to visit the renegade royal in California because “they find Meghan difficult.”
Quinn also claimed that Harry was “increasingly bored” in California and was contemplating a potential return to England despite the lingering tensions with his royal family members residing there.
“Harry is increasingly bored and looking back across the Atlantic where most of his army and school friends still live and whom he never sees because they won’t visit him in the States because they find Meghan difficult,” Quinn told the Mirror over the weekend.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Prince Harry currently lives in Montecito, California with Markle and the pair’s two children – son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 3.
While one of Harry’s closest longtime friends, Hugh Grosvenor, got married in England in June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were notably absent from the wedding.
One royal source speculated that Harry skipped his longtime pal’s wedding to avoid “disturbing everybody” at the event, and it was later revealed that Harry’s estranged brother, Prince William, attended the celebration and even served as an usher.
Prince Harry has not visited England since May when he returned home to attend the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games – and even then, the renegade royal did not plan to see the friends that he allegedly misses so much.
According to Quinn, Harry did not meet with his old friends in May because they “are a part of the old pre-Meghan world that Harry hates to revisit.”
- 'Back From Dead': Meghan and Harry in Talks With Netflix About New TV Project as Royals Tremble Over Family Drama Being Aired Out
- Seeking Solitude: Meghan Markle Looking for a 'Remote Island' to 'Get Away' With Prince Harry and Their Kids, Says Royal Source
- King Charles 'in Talks Over Desperate Move' to See Grandchildren Archie and Lilibet
Quinn further revealed that Prince Harry’s old friends felt “betrayed” after the royal published his bombshell memoir, Spare, in January 2023.
Quinn also reiterated that Harry’s friends “don’t like Meghan” and blamed her for turning the duke into what they dubbed “Harry the Hippy.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“The truth is that Harry has reinvented himself in a way that just doesn’t work for his family or for friends from the past when he was a very different character,” the royal expert explained earlier this year.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the revelation that Prince Harry is “increasingly bored” with his life in California came months after the renegade royal officially renounced his British residency.
But while Harry officially declared that his “new country” was the United States earlier this year, royal insiders claimed that the duke was contemplating buying a new home in England.
“It’s something that he’s wanted and been thinking about,” Grant Harrold, who once served as King Charles’ butler, said last month. “Now he’s probably made the decision that’s what he wants.”