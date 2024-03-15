Cara Delevingne's $7 Million House Fire: LAFD Launches Investigation to Determine if Arson Played a Role

As this outlet reported, Delevingne's $7 million mansion in Studio City, CA, went up in flames on Friday just before 4 AM. 94 firefighters and 13 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, and it took nearly two hours to control the blaze.

RadarOnline.com is told that it's "too early" to determine what caused the fire — but the LAFD investigators are working around the clock to determine where and how it started.