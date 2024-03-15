Cara Delevingne's $7 Million House Fire: LAFD Launches Investigation to Determine if Arson Played a Role
An investigation has been launched into the fire that set Cara Delevingne's $7 million home ablaze. A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told RadarOnline.com that they have their best investigations on site, rummaging through the damage and collecting witness statements to see if arson played a role in the horrific incident.
As this outlet reported, Delevingne's $7 million mansion in Studio City, CA, went up in flames on Friday just before 4 AM. 94 firefighters and 13 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, and it took nearly two hours to control the blaze.
RadarOnline.com is told that it's "too early" to determine what caused the fire — but the LAFD investigators are working around the clock to determine where and how it started.
The spokesperson revealed it "could take weeks" to get answers and they are "looking at every" possibility, including arson. We're told that investigators are collecting statements from witnesses and investigating the damage to determine the possible cause behind the flames.
They will compile and assess the information they collect from the investigation to determine how the fire started.
As for Cara's cats, they were found alive! The model shared the news on social media after expressing her fear that they lost their lives in the flames. Cara's two cream-colored kitties were inside a room when the blaze broke out. After being missing for hours, rescuers were spotted emerging from the wreckage with her beloved pets.
Two people were injured during the incident. One firefighter was hurt after allegedly falling off a ladder. RadarOnline.com is told that the firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital and is in fair condition.
A house sitter at Cara's property was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. The spokesperson confirmed that person was not taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
Sources told TMZ the blaze began in the backroom of the model's 4-bed, 6-bath home; however, investigators are still working to confirm that information is accurate. It was also reported that the flames spread to her attic and caused her roof to collapse. Aftermath photos showed the devastating damage — and, unfortunately, most of her home looks to be gone.
Cara was not there when the fire broke out as the star is in London playing Sally Bowles in Cabaret! Cara addressed the disaster, thanking the firefighters who fought fearlessly for her home.
"Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have," she shared.