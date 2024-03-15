'My Heart is Broken': Cara Delevingne's Kittens Missing After Horrific Fire Destroys Her $7 Million LA Mansion
3/15/24 at 12:05 PM — Cara's two cats were found alive and have been rescued. The star shared her glee on social media after expressing her fear for the worst.
Cara Delevingne's cats are unaccounted for after her $7 million Los Angeles mansion went up in flames, RadarOnline.com has learned. The model, 31, was not home when the massive fire broke out, destroying most of her home. Sadly, it appears two of her pets may have lost their lives in the blaze.
A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told this outlet that no animals have been rescued, found injured, or declared deceased as of this post.
Police said it's believed that the star's two white-colored kittens were inside the home when the fire broke out just before 4 AM on Friday. Delevigne revealed the upsetting news in an Instagram Story on Friday morning but did not clarify if her pets were dead or alive; however, her tone was ominous, signifying the outcome isn't promising.
"My heart is broken today... I cannot believe it," she wrote on a photo of her cats. "Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have." Her post included a breaking heart emoji.
She also thanked the men and woman who attempted to save the property.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help," Delevingne wrote while sharing footage of the blaze.
The fire — which destroyed most of her 8,000 square-foot Studio City, CA, mansion — sparked a huge response from the L.A. fire department, including 94 firefighters showing up to fight the blaze.
13 firetrucks and 4 ambulances were called to the scene, TMZ reported.
The fire allegedly started in Delevingne's backroom and moved quickly throughout her 4-bed, 6-bath house, spreading to her attic and causing parts of her roof to collapse. Aftermath photos showed the devastating damage — and, unfortunately, most of her home looks to be gone.
At the time of this post, it's unclear how the flames were started, but it took around 2 hours to put out the fire.
Several were injured during the incident, with at least two of the Only Murders in the Building actress pets possibly perishing in the blaze. One firefighter was hurt after allegedly falling off a ladder while trying to tame the fire. A house sitter at Delevingne's property was treated for smoke inhalation.
As for the model, she's in England and was photographed on the town just hours before the tragedy. Delevingne has been across the pond performing at the Playhouse Theatre as Sally Bowles in Cabaret!
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Delevingne's camp for comment.
The actress hasn't lived in the home for long. Delevingne bought her mansion a few years ago for a whopping $7 million — a huge upgrade from her former $3.75 million abode.