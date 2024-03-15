'My Heart is Broken': Cara Delevingne's Kittens Missing After Horrific Fire Destroys Her $7 Million LA Mansion

Cara Delevingne's cats are unaccounted for after her $7 million Los Angeles mansion went up in flames, RadarOnline.com has learned. The model, 31, was not home when the massive fire broke out, destroying most of her home. Sadly, it appears two of her pets may have lost their lives in the blaze.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told this outlet that no animals have been rescued, found injured, or declared deceased as of this post.