Johnny Depp's Longtime Pal, Legendary Rock N' Roll Guitarist Jeff Beck Dead At 78
Legendary rock and roll musician Jeff Beck has passed away at the age of 78, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A statement from the musician's rep on Wednesday announced that Beck died the previous day after he contracted bacterial meningitis.
Beck was still making music when he contracted the deadly virus, recently completing a tour with friend and fellow musician Johnny Depp for the collaborative album 18.
Born Geoffrey Arnold Beck in Wallington, United Kingdom, the iconic musician rose to prominence through when he replaced Eric Clapton in the 1960s rock group the Yardbirds, who were instrumental in bringing the then-new genre of rock to mainstream popularity through chart-topping hits.
After his years with the Yardbirds, Beck continued to sell out crowds with acts such as The Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice.
Throughout his successful career, his work earned him a multitude of praise and accolades from the industry and his peers. Beck won a total of seven Grammys for his instrumental work, as well as one for his 2009 efforts on Herbie Hancock's The Imagine Project.
Beck was often celebrated for his dedication to music that attracted friends such as Depp to join forces with him and produce new hits for the next generation.
Beck and Depp played up the former Yardbirds members' iconic style of adventurous guitar feedback, soothing synths, and static that energized crowds for decades.
A countless number of prominent musicians' stories are intertwined with Beck's storied career. During his Yardbird years, he collaborated alongside fellow Englishman Jimmy Plant, who later achieved global superstar status as Led Zeppelin's guitarist.
Rod Stewart served as The Jeff Beck Group's frontman before he too launched a highly successful solo career.
Beck was known for having a perfectionist style in the studio and was never afraid to branch out from his rock and roll roots, which was evident in his work in the 1970s trio Beck, Bogert & Appice, which leaned into R&B sound.
His contributions to music were not unnoticed, and, luckily, Beck received his flowers while he was alive.
Twice the iconic guitarist was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His first came in 1992 when he was inducted as a member of the Yardbirds, to which he gave a cheeky acceptance speech and stated, "They kicked me out… f--- them!"
Beck was later inducted for his solo performances in 2009.