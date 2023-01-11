Johnny Depp's Longtime Pal, Legendary Rock N' Roll Guitarist Jeff Beck Dead At 78

Born Geoffrey Arnold Beck in Wallington, United Kingdom, the iconic musician rose to prominence through when he replaced Eric Clapton in the 1960s rock group the Yardbirds, who were instrumental in bringing the then-new genre of rock to mainstream popularity through chart-topping hits.

After his years with the Yardbirds, Beck continued to sell out crowds with acts such as The Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice.

Throughout his successful career, his work earned him a multitude of praise and accolades from the industry and his peers. Beck won a total of seven Grammys for his instrumental work, as well as one for his 2009 efforts on Herbie Hancock's The Imagine Project.

Beck was often celebrated for his dedication to music that attracted friends such as Depp to join forces with him and produce new hits for the next generation.