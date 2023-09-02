Johnny Depp Shuts Down 'Malicious' Rumor He's dating 20-Year-Old Jenny Ortega, 'Never Met Her'
Johnny Depp vehemently denied the rumors that he, a 60-year-old man, is dating 20-year-old Wednesday actress Jenny Ortega, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to Page Six, Depp claims to have had no "personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever."
"He has never met her or spoken to her," the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's rep wrote in a statement Saturday, September 2. "He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be."
"He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumors that are intended to harm his reputation and career."
Ortega also wasted no time in setting the record straight, calling the dating rumors "ridiculous."
She made it clear that there is no romantic relationship between her and the 60-year-old Edward Scissorhands actor. In response to the rumors, Ortega posted on Instagram, shutting down the speculation.
"This is so ridiculous I can't even laugh," Ortega wrote on her Instagram Story. "I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone."
The rumors linking Depp to Beetlejuice 2 began circulating in June of last year after unconfirmed reports surfaced suggesting that Depp would be joining the cast.
Fans were concerned about the possibility, especially since the rumor sprouted shortly after Depp's defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, which ended with the actor being awarded $15 million in damages.
Production for Beetlejuice 2 officially began in May, with Winona Ryder reprising her role as Lydia Deetz. Ortega joined the cast as Ryder's daughter, and Michael Keaton returned to play the iconic character of Beetlejuice. Other actors, such as Filipe Cates and Justin Theroux, are also part of the cast, although Theroux's role has yet to be specified.
As of now, Depp's involvement, if any, with the production is simply fan speculation.
Depp recently made headlines with his romance with Joelle Rich, a London-based attorney who represented the actor in his libel case against the Sun in 2020.
According to an insider at US Weekly, Rich was married when she and Depp first started dating but was in the middle of divorcing her husband.
The Oscar nominee and the celebrity lawyer reportedly broke up in October 2022.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Depp won the US defamation case against Heard, claiming the 37-year-old Aquaman actress lied about him abusing her.
Heard was ordered to pay her ex-husband $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. The jury also awarded the actress $2 million in compensatory damages for her countersuit against Depp.