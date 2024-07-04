"Miley was not a fan of Firerose from the get-go when Billy started dating her four years ago," alleged an insider. "She told her dad Firerose was an opportunist who was taking him for a ride, and Billy got so angry he and Miley stopped talking to each other."

"But now he wants Firerose out of his life and Miley back in, and he's even willing to put up with all her 'I told-you-so's!'"

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cyrus filed for divorce on May 23 after nearly seven months of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" and inappropriate marital conduct as the reason for his decision to call it quits.