Billy Ray Cyrus Eager to Restore Strained Father-Daughter Bond After Warnings About Younger Wife: 'He Wants Firerose Out — and Miley Back In'
Billy Ray Cyrus has kicked his young wife, Firerose, to the curb and sources said his next plan of action is to reconcile with his pop star daughter Miley, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 62-year-old Achy Breaky Heart singer's divorce filings clearly state his May-December marriage with the 35-year-old Australian songbird soured his relationship with Miley.
"Miley was not a fan of Firerose from the get-go when Billy started dating her four years ago," alleged an insider. "She told her dad Firerose was an opportunist who was taking him for a ride, and Billy got so angry he and Miley stopped talking to each other."
"But now he wants Firerose out of his life and Miley back in, and he's even willing to put up with all her 'I told-you-so's!'"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cyrus filed for divorce on May 23 after nearly seven months of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" and inappropriate marital conduct as the reason for his decision to call it quits.
At the time of his filing, he also submitted bombshell docs asking for an annulment due to fraud.
Firerose fired back and denied being guilty of inappropriate marital conduct, and accused her ex of acting inappropriately, noting she felt "unsafe" living with him. Firerose has also claimed that he had "strict rules" that she struggled to live by.
Billy Ray's court papers deny Firerose's charges he was "abusive" and claims she begged him to take her back two days after he filed for divorce.
He also alleged that Firerose — whose birth name is Johanna Rosie Hodges — never told him she'd been married before and tried to bleed his bank account dry.
Firerose claimed that she was "ambushed" with divorce papers less than 24 hours before she was set to undergo a preventative double mastectomy.
Amid all of the drama, Billy Ray extended an olive branch to Miley, 31. In a recent social media post, he called the Wrecking Ball singer "a survivor and a true artist."
And our source said she seems open to patching things up with dear old dad.
"Miley fully believes their estrangement is on her father, not her," dished the insider. "But with Firerose out of the picture, she's willing to at least try to repair the damage and once again have a loving relationship with him."