Ex-ESPN Star Keith Olbermann Questions Whether Trump was Shot by a Bullet After Former Doc’s Update

RadarOnline.com today reveals Olbermann questioned the authenticity of Trump's claim of being hit by a bullet. In a post, he remarked, "In brief: Ronny Jackson isn’t a doctor. Which is perfect, because Trump wasn’t hit by a bullet."

Congressman Jackson, former physician to the president, provided details on the evaluation he conducted last week in Bedminster, New Jersey.

According to Jackson, Trump sustained a gunshot wound to his right ear during the incident. The physician described the injury, stating: "The bullet track produced a two cm-wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear."

"The swelling has since resolved, and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly," he continued. "Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding, requiring a dressing to be in place. Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required."