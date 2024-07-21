Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump

Ex-ESPN Star Keith Olbermann Questions Whether Trump was Shot by a Bullet After Former Doc’s Update

Source: MEGA

Former ESPN anchor Keith Olbermann criticizes Donald Trump's injury evaluation.

By:

Jul. 21 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Former ESPN anchor Keith Olbermann has slammed Donald Trump's former doctor over his assessment of the ex-president's post-assassination attempt physical evaluation.

Source: MEGA

Keith Olbermann said the president's former physician, Ronny Jackson, 'isn’t a doctor.'

RadarOnline.com today reveals Olbermann questioned the authenticity of Trump's claim of being hit by a bullet. In a post, he remarked, "In brief: Ronny Jackson isn’t a doctor. Which is perfect, because Trump wasn’t hit by a bullet."

Congressman Jackson, former physician to the president, provided details on the evaluation he conducted last week in Bedminster, New Jersey.

According to Jackson, Trump sustained a gunshot wound to his right ear during the incident. The physician described the injury, stating: "The bullet track produced a two cm-wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear."

"The swelling has since resolved, and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly," he continued. "Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding, requiring a dressing to be in place. Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required."

Source: MEGA

Former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

Trump, who had a bandage over his right ear at the Republican National Convention earlier this week, recalled being wounded by the would-be assassin at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. He said last week, he was “struck by a bullet”.

“If I had not moved my head at that very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark,” Trump continued. “And I would not be here tonight. We would not be together.”

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Olbermann has been a vocal critic of Trump for years.

Olbermann is the latest in the growing list of names questioning Trump’s injuries.

MSNBC host Joy Reid did the same, while legendary tennis star Martina Navratilova called the bandage around his ear a “PR” stunt.

Reid wrote: "I have many questions! Like where are the medical reports? What caused Trump’s injury, and what was the injury? Shrapnel? [sic] Glass? A bullet? Where were the three attendees who were shot seated or standing relative to Trump? Why was Trump allowed to stand and pose for photos, fist-pumping for nearly ten seconds while asking about his shoe when there could easily have been additional shooters?"

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dr. Anthony Fauci called the former president's ear injury a "superficial wound."

Fauci said: "I don’t think there is much more to it... from what we’ve seen and what we’ve heard, it was a bullet shot that grazed his ear and injured his ear, according to the physicians who examined him. There was no other further damage."

