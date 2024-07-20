Dr. Fauci Mocks Former President Donald Trump's Injuries After Assassination Attempt, Refers to It as a 'Superficial Wound'

CNN's Wolf Blitzer engaged Dr. Fauci in a discussion on the necessity of disclosing more information about Trump's medical treatment. Despite concerns raised by medical experts like Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who highlighted the potential consequences of a gunshot blast near the head, Fauci maintained that the injury appeared to be superficial.

Fauci stated, "It seems to have been a superficial wound to the ear, and that’s all."

When questioned about the need for further details regarding Trump's injuries, Fauci remarked, "I don’t think there is much more to it... from what we’ve seen and what we’ve heard, it was a bullet shot that grazed his ear and injured his ear, according to the physicians who examined him. There was no other further damage."