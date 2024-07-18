Your tip
HALF HER SIZE: Secret Behind Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Dramatic Weight Loss — Was it Ozempic or Surgery?

Composite photo of politician Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders showed off her slim figure at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Jul. 18 2024, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the latest public figure to face Ozempic rumors after she showed off her dramatic weight loss at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Medical experts exclusively shared with RadarOnline.com their opinion on chatter about the Republican lawmaker using weight loss drugs.

Photo of Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaking at the 2024 Republican National Convention.
Sanders appeared to be half her size since leaving the White House in 2019 when she spoke at the 2024 RNC.

While 41-year-old Sanders' jab at President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill stirred backlash online, social media users remained fixated on her shocking appearance.

The mother-of-three took the stage in a figure-hugging, off-the-shoulder dress — and appeared to have shed serious weight.

Photo of Sarah Huckabee Sanders on stage at the RNC.
Sanders showed off her weight loss in a figure-hugging red off-the-shoulder dress.

During her speech, Sanders joked she took her son to work with her and compared the scenario to the aging White House: "Jill now drags Joe to 'Bring Your Husband to Work Day.'"

As video of her speech made rounds online, users slammed the governor and accused her of taking the popular weight-loss drug.

Photo of Sarah Huckabee Sanders at White House press briefing.
Online critics slammed Sanders for mocking President Biden in her speech.

One X user wrote: "Ozempic is doing what Ozempic does. Too bad they don’t have Ozempic for faces and personalities."

Another added: "Sarah Huckabee Sanders needs to lay off the Ozempic. She looks like s**t."

A third commented: "We even got Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Ozempic now."

Photo of Sarah Huckabee Sanders wearing figure-hugging red dress at the 2024 RNC.
Sanders was accused of using Ozempic to lose a significant amount of weight.

Dr. Jennie Stanford, an Obesity Medicine Physician and medical contributor for Drugwatch, spoke to RadarOnline.com about the rumors circulating online regarding Sanders' new look.

She noted: "Without knowing Governor Sanders’ personal medical history, as I do not have an established doctor-patient relationship with her, I can’t comment on whether or not she has lost weight and if so, what tools she utilized to do so. While semaglutide is commonly used for significant weight loss, it is an effective medication to treat many conditions."

Stanford added: "Evidence also supports the use of bariatric surgery to treat obesity and improve other chronic medical conditions as well."

While Sanders has not yet commented on the rampant Ozempic rumors, she has experienced serious health issues since leaving the White House in 2019.

In 2022, Sanders revealed she'd been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. In a statement released by her campaign, the governor announced: "Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free."

"I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support."

