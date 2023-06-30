Trump Brutally Fat-Shamed Sarah Huckabee Sanders in White House: Ex-Prez Compared Press Secretary to Skinny Aide, New Book Details

In an excerpt of Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, Taylor detailed how Trump thought he saw then-White House press secretary Huckabee Sanders in the room outside during an Oval Office meeting.

Taylor, who previously served as chief of staff in the Department of Homeland Security, said it ended up being a personal assistant. "Whoops," Trump allegedly responded. "I was going to say, 'Man, Sarah, you've lost a lot of weight!'"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Huckabee Sanders for comment.

In January, Sanders made headlines for refusing to endorse her old boss for the GOP presidential nomination. Trump later addressed reports that he was "disappointed" after she would not publicly support him.

"I never asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders for an endorsement," he wrote via TruthSocial. "I give endorsements, I don't generally ask for them. With that being said, nobody has done more for her than I have, with the possible exception of her great father, Mike!"