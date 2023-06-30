Your tip
Trump Brutally Fat-Shamed Sarah Huckabee Sanders in White House: Ex-Prez Compared Press Secretary to Skinny Aide, New Book Details

Jun. 30 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

A former Trump administration official claims the 2024 hopeful once brought up Sarah Huckabee Sanders' weight during his tenure in the oval office. RadarOnline.com has learned that Miles Taylor, who was revealed to be the "Anonymous" writer of a 2018 New York Times op-ed about being the "resistance" inside the administration, detailed the alleged fat-shaming incident within the pages of his new book.

In an excerpt of Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, Taylor detailed how Trump thought he saw then-White House press secretary Huckabee Sanders in the room outside during an Oval Office meeting.

Taylor, who previously served as chief of staff in the Department of Homeland Security, said it ended up being a personal assistant. "Whoops," Trump allegedly responded. "I was going to say, 'Man, Sarah, you've lost a lot of weight!'"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Huckabee Sanders for comment.

In January, Sanders made headlines for refusing to endorse her old boss for the GOP presidential nomination. Trump later addressed reports that he was "disappointed" after she would not publicly support him.

"I never asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders for an endorsement," he wrote via TruthSocial. "I give endorsements, I don't generally ask for them. With that being said, nobody has done more for her than I have, with the possible exception of her great father, Mike!"

The lines about Sanders, now governor of Arkansas, are among other bombshell claims in the book, including an instance with Trump and former secretary of homeland security Kirstjen Nielsen obtained by Newsweek.

"When we were with him, Kirstjen did her best to ignore the president's inappropriate behavior," Taylor alleged. "He called her 'sweetie' and 'honey,' and critiqued her makeup and outfits."

Taylor also claimed that Kellyanne Conway had once referred to Trump as a "misogynistic bully" after a tense meeting with women leaders in the administration.

A source in Conway's office denied those allegations. "That is a lie," they said. "Despite trying to resuscitate the 15 minutes of fame, Miles Taylor should have stayed 'Anonymous.'"

In the aforementioned op-ed, Taylor's identity was left a mystery because his job would be jeopardized by its disclosure, but confessed, "I work for the president but like-minded colleagues and I have vowed to thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations."

Taylor later made his authorship public in October 2020, now publishing a book about how "Trumpism is overtaking the Republican Party and will mount a vigorous comeback, potentially in the hands of a savvier successor" if lessons from the past are not learned.

