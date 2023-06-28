MSNBC Host Mika Brzezinski Struggles to Hold Back Laughter While Blasting Trump for Defending Shocking Audio Tape

MSNBC anchors couldn't contain their laughter at Donald Trump attempting to defend the audio tape featured in his indictment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, the bombshell recording was released — and, for the first time, the American public was able to hear the ex-president discuss "highly classified" materials on a Pentagon plan to attack Iran with Mark Meadows' autobiography ghostwriters.

Wednesday's edition of Morning Joe kicked off with a video clip of Trump defending the 2021 conversation heard on the tape, which took place at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.