MSNBC Host Mika Brzezinski Struggles to Hold Back Laughter While Blasting Trump for Defending Shocking Audio Tape
MSNBC anchors couldn't contain their laughter at Donald Trump attempting to defend the audio tape featured in his indictment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, the bombshell recording was released — and, for the first time, the American public was able to hear the ex-president discuss "highly classified" materials on a Pentagon plan to attack Iran with Mark Meadows' autobiography ghostwriters.
Wednesday's edition of Morning Joe kicked off with a video clip of Trump defending the 2021 conversation heard on the tape, which took place at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Co-anchor Mika Brzezinski struggled to read a transcript of Trump's interview with Semafor reporter Shelby Talcott. Brzezinski finally lost control when Trump explained away his comments on the tape as mere "bravado."
"I would say it was bravado. If you want to know the truth, it was bravado," Trump told Talcott in the clip. "I was talking, and I was just holding up the papers and talking about them, But I had no documents. I didn’t have any documents."
The 45th president turned to semantics as he argued, "Did I use the word plans?"
"Did I use the word plans? What I’m referring to is magazines, newspapers, plans of buildings," Trump continued. "I have plans of buildings, you know, plans. I had plans of a golf course."
The Morning Joe crew burst out in laughter at the GOP frontrunner, who proudly boasted on tape that he could "show" Meadows' writers that the Iran plan was concocted by General Mark Milley and the Defense Department.
"He has such contempt for his voters," MSNBC guest Willie Geist told the anchors. "Or maybe just assumes they haven’t heard the tape to suggest that what he calls explicitly on that tape from Bedminster two summers ago."
"A Defense Department document says — sometimes you just have to laugh at the absurdity of ‘its plans for a golf course. It’s plans for one of the buildings that I’ve been working on," Geist added.
Trump's argument was then likened to a skit from Saturday Night Live.
Geist followed up his remarks by calling for a separate clip of the former president defending the recording to a reporter in New Hampshire, where he had a campaign event this week.
"I don’t know of any recordings that you should be concerned with because I don’t do things wrong," Trump stated. "I do things right. I’m a legitimate person."
The MSNBC talents rolled with laughter again as Geist compared Trump to SNL character Stuart Smalley.
Co-anchor Jonathan Lemire mocked Trump in agreement, "I do things right. I’m a legitimate person."