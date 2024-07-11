The only way that Joe Biden can win the 2024 election against Donald Trump is if Democrats stick him in a wheelchair and make him look like X-Men's telepathic genius Professor X, a commentator has shockingly claimed.

Best-selling British author and journalist Caitlin Moran, writer of the memoir How to Be a Woman, novel How to Build a Girl, and TV series Raised by Wolves, blasted the doddering presidential nominee in a tongue-in-cheek column for The Times on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The American president, Joe Biden, appears to be on 4 percent battery, but is so old no one can find a compatible charging lead," she joked. "But is there a way the Democrats can salvage this? This is a world fully soaked in the DC/ Marvel superhero universes. If it's too late to find a non-Biden candidate, I suggest that they go full X-Men: put Biden in a snazzy-looking black wheelchair and spin him as an eccentric Professor X-type character."