Yo-Yo Dieter Laga Gaga Packs on 30 LBS — as Top Docs Warn Her Weight Swings May Pose Health and Longevity Threat
Lady Gaga continues to be the talk of the town.
A new photo from her Las Vegas set on June 27 revealed the "Born This Way" singer's seemingly fuller figure, as medical experts warn her weight swings may pose a major health and longevity threat.
Doctors consulted by RadarOnline.com believe Gaga has gained as many as 30 pounds. Given that she’s put on mega-weight at least twice before, they warn it will be much harder for her to shed it this time around.
Gaga, 38, first packed on between 25 and 30 pounds by chowing down on carbs like pizza and pasta at her dad’s Italian restaurant in New York City back in 2012. Soon after, she acknowledged, “I’m dieting right now, because I gained, like, 25 pounds.”
She then reportedly gained another 25 pounds to play Patrizia Reggiani in the 2021 movie House of Gucci. Diet and nutrition expert Dr. Stuart Fischer said he believes the 5-foot-1 Oscar winner’s up-and-down dieting has locked her in a vicious and self-destructive cycle.
“For every of body weight loss, your metabolism slows down 5 to 10 percent,” he warned. “To lose the weight again may force her to rely on a diet drug, which comes with its own dangers!”
Longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin added: “Yo-yo dieting is particularly dangerous because every time you lose weight and you regain that lost weight, you regain only fat."
“Fat cells turn on a person’s immunity to cause inflammation, which increases the risk for heart attacks, cancers, and premature death.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the singer's fluctuating shape also sparked speculation that she could be pregnant with her first child last month, when she was spotted with a noticeable bump at her sister's wedding.
Fans were quick to point out that photos of the star at the family event showed her slightly-protruding belly, which was emphasized by her form-fitting black dress.
However, The Hold My Hand hitmaker quickly shut down the rumors in a TikTok video, writing in the caption, "Not pregnant."
She also referenced a line from "Down Bad," a song on Taylor Swift's latest album, writing, "just down bad cryin at the gym."
Swift even chimed in to support Gaga in the comments, saying, "Can we all agree that its invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman's body. Gaga doesn't owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman."