Lady Gaga continues to be the talk of the town.

A new photo from her Las Vegas set on June 27 revealed the "Born This Way" singer's seemingly fuller figure, as medical experts warn her weight swings may pose a major health and longevity threat.

Doctors consulted by RadarOnline.com believe Gaga has gained as many as 30 pounds. Given that she’s put on mega-weight at least twice before, they warn it will be much harder for her to shed it this time around.