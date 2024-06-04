Pregnant? Lady Gaga Sparks Rumors After Being Spotted With Noticeable Bump at Sister’s Wedding

Lady Gaga sparked speculation that she could be pregnant with her first child after being spotted with a noticeable bump at her sister's wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Hold My Hand singer, 38, attended the family event in Maine over the weekend alongside her boyfriend of more than four years, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, 46. Gaga was the maid of honor to sister Natali Germanotta, and paparazzi snapped stills of the pop star at the rehearsal dinner and ceremony.