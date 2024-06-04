Pregnant? Lady Gaga Sparks Rumors After Being Spotted With Noticeable Bump at Sister’s Wedding
Lady Gaga sparked speculation that she could be pregnant with her first child after being spotted with a noticeable bump at her sister's wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Hold My Hand singer, 38, attended the family event in Maine over the weekend alongside her boyfriend of more than four years, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, 46. Gaga was the maid of honor to sister Natali Germanotta, and paparazzi snapped stills of the pop star at the rehearsal dinner and ceremony.
Fans were quick to point out Gaga's slightly protruding belly in the photos, emphasized by her form-fitting black dress.
As of Tuesday, a poll by The U.S. Sun proved that fans were convinced the bump signified that the singer was pregnant with her first child. A majority of viewers — nearly 70% — voted, "Yes, that's an unmistakeable [sic] bump," while just 7.2% disagreed, opting for "No, she doesn't look pregnant."
Still, several people who answered — about 23% — were unsure, choosing the third option, "We'll find out in nine months..."
Gaga has not addressed the rumors. The Grammy-winning hitmaker — whose legal name is Stefani Germanotta — has been romantically linked to Polansky since 2019, and RadarOnline.com revealed exclusively last April that the singer planned to freeze her eggs to boost her odds of being able to have children, per sources.
“I will say I am very excited to have kids,” she told InStyle in 2020. “I look forward to being a mom.”
However, things became rocky when the couple briefly broke up a month later. A source said the split was fueled by disagreements over getting married and having children. The tech entrepreneur allegedly wasn't ready to tie the knot, "and their relationship hit a wall," the insider shared.
However, the pair were soon spotted back together on concert dates in October, and their low-key romance seemed to be back on track.
Gaga also got the rumor mill churning about a possible engagement to Polansky in April this year, when she was seen flaunting a sizeable diamond ring.
The images emerged less than two weeks after the Bad Romance hitmaker took to social media and gushed with gratitude over her recent personal and professional successes. Her post hinted at how happy she was with Polansky.
"I can't remember a time I was so happy on my bday," Gaga wrote via Instagram on March 28. "I am in love with my best friend, my family and friends are loving and kind and healthy."
"I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health and MUSIC," she added.