Lady Gaga Sparks Engagement Rumors After She's Spotted With Massive Diamond Ring

For Lady Gaga, Bad Romance could be a thing of the past as speculation swirls that the singer could be engaged.

Her relationship with tech CEO Michael Polansky has been heating up, and RadarOnline.com has learned that photos of the pop star sporting a sizable rock on her left ring finger have surfaced.

Gaga has not addressed the engagement buzz since she was photographed in West Hollywood Sunday, smiling as she strutted around in a long black coat.