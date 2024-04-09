Lady Gaga Sparks Engagement Rumors After She's Spotted With Massive Diamond Ring
For Lady Gaga, Bad Romance could be a thing of the past as speculation swirls that the singer could be engaged.
Her relationship with tech CEO Michael Polansky has been heating up, and RadarOnline.com has learned that photos of the pop star sporting a sizable rock on her left ring finger have surfaced.
Gaga has not addressed the engagement buzz since she was photographed in West Hollywood Sunday, smiling as she strutted around in a long black coat.
Fans quickly noticed the diamond ring peeking out from the 38-year-old's sleeve in the photos shared by Page Six.
“I don’t see enough people freaking out about gaga’s engagement ring?? LIKE HELLO??” one person wrote in a comment on X.
"Gaga engaged?" the celebrity gossip Instagram page Deuxmoi wrote in a story. "That's huge if so."
The images emerged less than two weeks after the Hold My Hand singer took to social media and gushed with gratitude over her recent personal and professional successes. Her post hinted at how happy she was with Polansky.
"I can't remember a time I was so happy on my bday," Gaga wrote via Instagram on March 28. "I am in love with my best friend, my family and friends are loving and kind and healthy."
"I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health and MUSIC," she continued.
Gaga and Polansky have been romantically linked since 2019, but things became rocky last year when the couple briefly broke up in March.
A source said that the split was fueled by disagreements over getting married and having children. The tech entrepreneur allegedly wasn't ready to tie the knot, "and their relationship hit a wall," the insider shared.
RadarOnline.com revealed shortly afterward that the Grammy-winning singer planned to freeze her eggs to boost her odds of being able to have children, per sources.
“I will say I am very excited to have kids,” she told InStyle in 2020. “I look forward to being a mom.”
However, the pair were soon spotted back together on concert dates in October, and their romance seems to be going strong.
Fans hope the pop star is on the road to domestic bliss after her two failed engagements with Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney and talent agent Christian Carino.
Things appear to be looking up for Gaga after RadarOnline.com reported in January that the Poker Face singer's friends were worried she had suffered a possible "secret breakdown."
InTouch magazine reported that bystanders said she "seemed off" at the premiere of her former co-star Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro.
"She was inserting herself into photos with Bradley and Carey Mulligan as if Gaga were a part of the film," an eyewitness recalled. "People looked shocked, and Carey seemed confused.”
However, the singer-songwriter is celebrating successes like her role as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming Joker 2 film.
Gaga is expected to rake in $12 million for her role in the Todd Phillips musical, which was budgeted for $200 million, RadarOnline.com revealed recently.