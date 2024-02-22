REVEALED: Lady Gaga's Massive 8-Figure 'Joker 2' Salary
Lady Gaga's 8-figure salary for starring as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker 2 film has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Poker Face hitmaker is expected to take home a whopping $12 million for the role, a small fraction of the film's massive $200 million budget.
Gaga is set to take on her next on-screen venture in the highly anticipated follow-up flick, which will also see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the titular character. Phoenix is said to make $20 million from the Todd Phillips musical.
The A-lister's salaries represent Warner Bros. studios' recent spending spree, which includes more than tripling the 2019 film's $60 million budget.
The studio struck gold with Phoenix's 2019 Joker. The critically acclaimed crime thriller brought in $1 billion at the box office and scored Phoenix his first-ever Oscar win.
While Warner Bros. is allegedly banking on the star-studded cast, critics have already expressed concern for the musical sequel, noting the studio's $40 million loss with The Color Purple musical in 2023.
Nevertheless, Warner Bros. is sparing no expense on the project.
"There’s only so much top talent in Hollywood, and it’s very competitive and stretched thin because a lot of talent have deals in streaming," Exhibitor Relations' Jeff Bock told Variety.
"If theatrical is going to work, you need the A-lister like Tom [Cruise] and Leo [DiCaprio], and Warner Bros. is spending what they need to spend to keep this talent."
Warner Bros. chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, who took over in 2022, are working overtime to secure other Hollywood heavy hitters for their projects, including Tom Cruise. De Luca and Abdy reportedly flew to London to meet with Cruise and discuss projects to kick off the studio's nonexclusive "strategic partnership" with the Mission: Impossible star.
One possible project was said to include an Edge of Tomorrow sequel as well as Quentin Tarantino's The Movie Critic, which has yet to be tied to a distributor.
Since 2022, De Luca and Abdy have announced Joker 2 and a new Leonardo DiCaprio flick directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.
DiCaprio is set to make $20 million off the film, which has already ruffled feathers as production is underway in Sacramento. The film was subjected to recent backlash as a homeless community was abruptly cleared from a city park for filming with less than a day's notice, leaving many with nowhere to go amid torrential weather.