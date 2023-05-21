'Pay Your Writers!': WB/Discovery CEO David Zaslav Faced Angry WGA Protesters During Boston University Commencement Address

Zaslav spoke for about 20 minutes at Nickerson Field, where early into his speech, he was met with jeers and boos from the crowd.

The multimedia studio head offered his advice for the graduating class, telling the graduates that "you're going to have to learn how to get along with everyone, and that includes difficult people." That's when protesters shouted, "Shut up, Zaslav," and "We don't want you here."

The chants caused the WBD CEO to stubble through his speech with several pauses and cut-off sentences where he would appear to lose focus.