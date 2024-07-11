Home > Omg > ALF 'ALF' Actor Benji Gregory’s Poignant Last Posts: Former Child Star, 46, Shared Pics With Dog Hans Before Both Were Found Dead Inside Hot Car Source: @benji_gregory/Instagram Benji Gregory shared a series of heartbreaking social media posts before he was found dead at 46 last month in Arizona alongside his service dog Hans. By: Connor Surmonte Jul. 11 2024, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

ALF actor Benji Gregory shared a series of heartbreaking social media posts before he was found dead at 46 last month alongside his service dog Hans. Gregory – who sadly passed away outside a Chase Bank in Peoria, Arizona on June 13 – took to Instagram just weeks before his passing to share several posts about his beloved and trusty canine companion.

In one, published on April 10 and which became Gregory’s final Instagram post before his death, he wrote: “Wish my dog, Hans, would grow out of this ‘tagging’ phase already.” Another, shared on April 5, featured Hans inside a dog cage during a trip to Walmart.

Gregory quipped: “Innocent behind bars, suspected of shoplifting at Walmart. Do they have anything a dog would desire. Perhaps a knock-off watch, we all know dogs love watches.” Several other Instagram posts shared by Gregory before his sudden death at 46 last month highlighted his love for his service dog best friend.

Gregory’s sister, Rebecca, was the first to announce her former child star brother’s sudden death in a statement to TMZ on Wednesday. She revealed that the popular ALF alum’s body was found inside his car outside a bank in Peoria on June 13 and that the former child star and his pup may have passed away from heatstroke.

Rebecca also said that her brother had lived with bipolar disorder and depression in the years before his passing. Gregory’s death was later confirmed by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s office, but the official cause of death remains unknown.

Oh how I never imagined having to share this news. In complete sadness and shock our family has lost one of the most... Posted by Camille Jazzy Jenkins on Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Camille Jazzy Jenkins, Gregory's cousin, took to Facebook after Gregory's death was announced on Wednesday to pay tribute to the late actor. Jenkins, who mentioned "heat exhaustion" as Gregory's possible cause of death, wrote: "In complete sadness and shock our family has lost one of the most beloved and wonderful men in our small circle."

She continued: “It has taken some time to process and come to terms with our loss. We are not okay…but take comfort knowing he is with his grandmothers. Please keep his sister, brother and parents in prayer.” Gregory was born Benjamin Gregory Hertzberg on May 26, 1978, in Los Angeles.

Besides starring as Brian Tanner on the hit NBC sitcom ALF for four seasons from 1986 to 1990, Gregory also appeared in several popular 1980s programs – including The A-Team, Punky Brewster, and Amazing Stories. Gregory discussed his four-year stint on Alf just two years before his passing.

He said during a 2022 YouTube interview: “Actually I don’t really remember any moment or anything like that where I became aware of ALF being a big hit. I do remember that they brought in the Nielsen ratings the day after they came out, so we were always competing with a show called Major Dad.” Gregory added at the time: “We most often won that slot.”

