EVIDENCE JOKE: Radar Exposes Never-Before-Seen Footage of Cops JOKING During ‘Rust’ Warehouse Search – ‘I Need a Spa Day!’

Cracks in the prosecution's case began to surface during Baldwin's trial as the actor's lead defense attorney, Alex Spiro, grilled SFSO crime scene technician Marissa Poppell on the stand about the collection of evidence, exposing protocols that were not followed.

The team searched PDQ Arm and Prop LLC in Albuquerque November 30, 2021, more than a month after the October 21 shooting, as they worked to determine how actual bullets became mixed in with dummy rounds on the movie set. This crucial question was never definitively answered, but the case against Baldwin hinged on the assumption that the live rounds were brought to the set by Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was convicted in her own involuntary manslaughter case in March.

Poppell was joined by Cpl. Alexandra Hancock — the lead detective on the Rust investigation — and Cpl. Christopher Zook as they sorted through the cluttered warehouse owned by the movie's prop firearm supplier, Seth Kenney.

The videos we obtained show Kenney and the investigators cracking several jokes while the SFSO officials sorted through boxes of ammunition. Baldwin's defense team later questioned why Kenney was at the scene during the search when he was a "person of interest" as a potential source of the live rounds.