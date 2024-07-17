FREEDOM BID: Jailed ‘Rust’ Armorer Battling To ‘Do An Alec’ And Have Her Shooting Case Tossed

The stunning dismissal of Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case has inspired jailed Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed to launch a new bid for freedom.

RadarOnline.com obtained court documents filed by Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer requesting a new trial for the 27-year-old, citing the "egregious prosecutorial misconduct" that prompted a New Mexico judge to drop the charges against Baldwin.

Gutierrez-Reed and Baldwin were each charged with involuntary manslaughter after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed on the Santa Fe movie set in October 2021.