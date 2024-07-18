BOB NEWHART DEAD AT 94: Legendary Actor and Comedian Known for Stone-Faced Delivery Passed Away at Home

Newhart is beloved for his roles in the Christmas movie Elf and sitcom The Big Bang Theory, but his career successes date back decades.

The Chicago native worked as an accountant before he rose to fame in the American comedy scene, earning recognition for his deadpan delivery and observational humor.

His debut live comedy album, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart, launched him to stardom in 1960 as it reached #1 on the Billboard Mono Action Albums chart and earned him his first Grammy. His second album, The Button-Down Mind Strikes Back! was also well-received, winning Newhart two more Grammys and joining his first release at the top of the Billboard chart.