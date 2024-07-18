KATE’S HEALTH FIGHT: Cancer-Battling Princess Praises Healing Power of Nature for ‘Wellbeing’
Kate Middleton has praised the healing power of nature as the cancer-battling princess fights back after revealing she was getting preventative treatment for the disease.
London's Natural History Museum opened two new gardens to the public on Thursday, and the Princess of Wales, 42, took to social media to promote them as part of a way to improve “wellbeing”, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On her Instagram story, she wrote: “I am hugely supportive of the museum's commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world.
“I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy. I hope these gardens will be inspiring and transformative for the thousands of people who visit.”
In a separate Instagram post, the museum announced: “You can now explore our two new gardens as part of your visit to the Museum. The Evolution Garden, where each step moves you forward 5 million years. The Nature Discovery Garden, supported by The Cadogan Charity, where you can rest, relax and get closer to nature."
“From our giant, 22-metre-long Diplodocus to thriving pond life, there’s so much to see and we can't wait to welcome you! We want to thank everyone who made this project possible, including all our funders and supporters, the young people, community partners and those with diverse lived experience and the team at the Museum, as well as designers, consultants and construction specialists!”
Middleton, who stepped away from public eye since her battle with an undisclosed form of cancer was revealed, recently made her second public appearance since the startling diagnosis. She even received a standing ovation as she watched Wimbledon from the Royal Box on Sunday.
The princess first broke her cover last month, warming fans' hearts by attending the annual Trooping the Colour parade in honor of King Charles' birthday and thanking everyone who reached out to her with well wishes.
Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
When she announced her secret cancer battle in an emotional video in March, Middleton said: “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."
“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”