STILL ILL: Joe Biden Suffers Covid Symptoms as Donald Trump Takes 4-Point Lead in Polls
Joe Biden's doctor released a statement on the status of his health after the 81-year-old popped positive for Covid.
The note confirmed Biden is still "experiencing mild upper respiratory symptoms," but revealed that he does not have a fever and his vitals are completely normal.
The doctor's message added: "He will continue to conduct the business of the American people. With the President's permission, I will continue to provide regular updates, as we have done before."
The POTUS' illness could hardly be at a more inopportune time when it comes to his campaign for the 2024 election. Following his weak performance at the June 27 presidential debate against Donald Trump – in which he was criticized for looking frail, speaking too quietly and appearing to lose his train of thought – recent polls revealed Trump has a four-point lead.
It's been reported the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump bolstered the controversial politician's support. One poll by Emerson College poll showed Trump was polling at 46% with Biden trailing behind at 42%.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden vowed to continue his campaign and beat Trump in November – but earlier this week, he admitted that he would consider ending his bid for the White House if there was "some medical condition that emerged".
Biden also shared that he'd expected to be a "transitional candidate" when he first ran for office and had assumed he would be able to "pass it on to someone else" after serving one term.
That same day, it was confirmed Biden tested positive for Covid. The 81-year-old canceled immediate speaking engagements so that he could self-isolate at his Delaware home according to the current guidance provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At the time, Biden's doctor said: "He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus."
Later that day, the president took to social media with a simple yet bizarre update that read: "I'm sick."
