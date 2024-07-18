STILL ILL: Joe Biden Suffers Covid Symptoms as Donald Trump Takes 4-Point Lead in Polls

The doctor's message added: "He will continue to conduct the business of the American people. With the President's permission, I will continue to provide regular updates, as we have done before."

The POTUS' illness could hardly be at a more inopportune time when it comes to his campaign for the 2024 election. Following his weak performance at the June 27 presidential debate against Donald Trump – in which he was criticized for looking frail, speaking too quietly and appearing to lose his train of thought – recent polls revealed Trump has a four-point lead.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.