HEALTH CRISIS: Embattled Joe Biden Stricken With Covid HOURS After Confessing He’ll Ditch White House Bid If Hit With Illness
President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid mere hours after suggesting he'd only choose to end his election campaign due health issues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, July 17, Biden told reporters in Las Vegas that he was feeling "good." However, later in the day, he took to social media and simply wrote: "I'm sick."
It's been reported the commander-in-chief was suffering “upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorhea [runny nose] and non-productive cough, with general malaise,” per a doctor's note read out by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
“He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the note continued.
Since his diagnosis, the 81-year-old's doctor confirmed he'd received a dose of the antiviral drug Paxlovid to combat the symptoms and the president has canceled immediate speaking engagements.
Biden is expected to fly home and self-isolate at his Delaware residence according to the current guidance provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, shortly before his Covid test popped positive, Biden spoke on the only reason he'd consider ending his presidential campaign.
In a preview of an upcoming interview with BET News correspondent Ed Gordon, the POTUS said he'd quit if he had "some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem."
Biden also admitted that he'd initially expected to serve one term as a "transitional candidate" who would be able to "move on" and "pass it on to someone else".
Despite concerns about his health, earlier this month, Biden stated he was "firmly committed to staying in this race" in a letter sent to Democrats on Capitol Hill.
"The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end," he continued. "We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election. Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump."