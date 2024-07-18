HEALTH CRISIS: Embattled Joe Biden Stricken With Covid HOURS After Confessing He’ll Ditch White House Bid If Hit With Illness

On Wednesday, July 17, Biden told reporters in Las Vegas that he was feeling "good." However, later in the day, he took to social media and simply wrote: "I'm sick."

It's been reported the commander-in-chief was suffering “upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorhea [runny nose] and non-productive cough, with general malaise,” per a doctor's note read out by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.