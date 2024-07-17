Your tip
BLACK ARTS! Rose McGowan Blames ‘Dark Forces’ for The ‘Charmed’ Feud with Tragic Shannen Doherty

Rose McGowan posted a heartfelt Instagram post following the death of Shannen Doherty. 'I can't stop crying,' she wrote.

Jul. 17 2024, Published 7:32 p.m. ET

It’s witchcraft!

Following the tragic death of Shannen Doherty, actress Rose McGowan revealed she “cannot stop crying” as she opened up about some real black magic swirling on the set of Charmed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that McGowan, 50, shared there were very much "dark forces" at play around the actresses who portrayed witches on the hit '90s supernatural series.

McGowan and Doherty played half-sisters Paige Matthews and Prue Halliwell, respectively. The show also starred Alyssa Milano, 51, and Holly Marie Combs, 50, as Phoebe and Piper Halliwell.

McGowan’s comments about dark forces referenced the ongoing rumors that Doherty was difficult on set, causing friction with Milano. Doherty was eventually fired at the end of Season 3, and rumors of ongoing tension between her and Milano have persisted, even though Charmed wrapped in 2006.

Last year, Combs and McGowan said Milano was responsible for having Doherty fired.

Shannen Doherty battled cancer for nearly a decade before passing on July 13.

Milano took to social media following Doherty’s passing from cancer on July 13, and stated: "It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of."

“She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

As for McGowan, she made it clear that despite the tension on set, she and Doherty “laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect”.

She also pointedly stated: “Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion.”

Calling Doherty “a soft-hearted bada** as there ever was,” and “a force of energy that will live forever in hearts,” McGowan acknowledged their lives had been “intertwined uniquely."

She also expressed gratitude that she had the privilege of knowing Doherty, saying: "I met her in the '90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. Her work ethic inspiring to the end. Shannen’s great love for directing, for acting, Holly, her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary."

Speaking to the 90210 star’s almost 10-year-battle with cancer, McGowan wrote: “This woman fought to live… May angels and God carry her to the holy kingdom where she is healthy, young and wild forever. Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister.”

