RHONJ REBELLION: Divided Castmembers Gather to Film 'Watch Party' Instead of a Reunion Show
The feuding Real Housewives of New Jersey cast came together to film again....but not in the standard format Bravo fans are used to.
While the reality stars usually hash out their respective season's drama in shocking reunions, RHONJ fans will be disappointed to learn the cast reunited to film them simply watching the show instead, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On June 15, the Garden State Housewives met at Rails Steakhouse in Towaco, New Jersey, to record a "watch party," according to Variety.
In what could very well be their last time filming together amid ongoing feuding between co-stars, the cast watched the Season 14 finale together at the restaurant.
The outlet reported that "two groups from the cast viewed the finale in separate rooms."
Those familiar with the show won't be surprised to learn the groups were divided between feuding sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.
"Team Teresa" featured "full-time cast member and loyal collaborator, Jennifer Aydin, along with Giudice’s former enemy-turned-inexplicable-ally, Jackie Goldschneider (in a “friend” role this season)," according to the outlet.
As for Team Melissa, the group included Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral and friend of the show, Jennifer Fessler. Neutral castmate Dolores Catania, who has avoided picking sides over the season, rotated between the two groups during filming.
The "watch party" is expected to air one week after Season 14 wraps on August 11.
News of the RHONJ's unusual reunion followed comments made by executive producer and Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen, who said the show will be given an overhaul after the current season ends on August 4.
Gorga, 45, who is currently not speaking to sister-in-law Giudice, 52, previously told Entertainment Tonight the show had become "really toxic".
The reality star told the outlet: "I agree with Bravo that there needs to be changes... I agree with that 100 percent."
"I think things have gotten really toxic. There's two of my cast members that have played really dirty behind the scenes and it's coming out. It's all coming out, because it always rises to the top, it always comes out in the laundry. It's been years, so it's all coming forward."
While Gorga expressed hope for "changes" to be made on Season 15, she noted she's open for whatever happens.
"Whatever Bravo decides to do is fine with me. I don't make demands. I come to work. I have a very strong relationship with the show. I feel like whoever they decide to cast – or not cast – I'm fine, in my own lane with my own family and my own kids, and I'll deal with it when I have to deal with it."