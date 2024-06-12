'RHONJ' Cast on Chopping Block: Teresa Giudice, Rachel Fuda and Dolores Catania Said to be SAFE — as Bravo Brass 'Likely' to Dump Feuding Factions
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 reunion has been scrapped in favor of something more nontraditional amid unresolved tension between all the women.
The shakeup has reportedly led to speculation that the cast could get a total revamp, though Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania and Rachel Fuda are said to be marked safe from alleged cuts, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Andy Cohen addressed the possibility of a cast revamp during an interview on SiriusXM's Reality Checked.
The Watch What Happens Live host explained, "There was a lot of play with that one and I think the answer is, I was talking to a cast member about this today. We are gonna cross next season as that comes."
"Right now, we’re just kind of focusing on, ‘OK, well if we’re not doing a conventional reunion, what are we doing and what is something different that we could do?"
According to Us Magazine, a source claims fans may be saying bye to some familiar faces!
"It won't be a hard reboot like NYC. But likely they'll get rid of people from both sides because it's so fractured," the insider explained.
The tipster noted that Rachel is expected to be invited back following her drama with Teresa, as well as Dolores and "friend" Jenn Fessler because they interact with everyone.
While nothing is set in stone, Fessler reportedly told the outlet that she's "very well aware" changes are ahead.
"Things are shifting," she said. "Everyone is thinking about all the possibilities."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Rachel and Teresa's tiff has been going on for sometime now — and Rachel even went as far as throwing shade at Teresa amid rumors that she and husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas were experiencing money woes.
During an appearance on PageSix's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast back in May, Rachel didn't hold back when sharing her thoughts on her Bravo castmate's decision to join House of Villains.
"Hustlin’ for a buck out here in these streets. You gotta do what you gotta do," Rachel said before adding, "She took the title. I didn’t take the first punch as she says, right?
"So she called herself a villain."