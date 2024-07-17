Your tip
TRUMP'S WORDS REVEALED: What Don Said About Ex-Opponent Nikki Haley During Republican National Convention Speech

donald trump nikki haley cnn pp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 17 2024, Published 7:10 p.m. ET

Nikki Haley gave a glowing endorsement to Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention — but what did the former POTUS have to say about her speech?

According to transcripts by Jeremy Freeman, Forensic Lip Reader which were exclusively shared with RadarOnline.com, Trump appeared to be speaking positively about Haley just after she took the stage.

Source: youtube
nikki haley donald trump cnn
Source: CNN
Just as she began to speak, Freeman confirmed he said: "She has it right, here we go."

Later in the speech, the 78-year-old presidential hopeful reportedly said: "Uh, ok, if it’s a problem let me…sure…let me know."

The forensic lip reader further clarified he did not believe Trump was referencing Haley at that time.

nikki haley donald trump cnn
Source: CNN
While the former South Carolina governor had the floor, she firmly told the crowd: "I’ll start by making one thing perfectly clear: Donald Trump has my strong endorsement, period."

“There are some Americans who don’t agree with Donald Trump 100% of the time. My message to them is simple: You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him.”

“I haven’t always agreed with President Trump. But we agree more often than we disagree. We agree on keeping America strong. We agree on keeping America safe. And we agree that Democrats have moved so far to the left that they’re putting our freedoms in danger.”

MORE ON:
Nikki Haley
trump ear
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was shot in an assassination attempt on July 13.

However, Haley quickly faced backlash for flip-flopping on her beliefs about the embattled ex-prez after referring to him as "not qualified to be president" during her campaign.

On the Wednesday morning installment of The View, the panel of co-hosts slammed Haley for "kissing the ring" and endorsing Trump.

Joy Behar called her speech “pathetic” and "disheartening”, alleging that she's now essentially "given permission" to her supporters to vote for Trump in November, when they "might have stayed home and voted for Biden."

joy behar slams rashida tlaib anti semitic pro palestine propaganda
Source: ABC

Joy Behar slammed Nikki Haley's RNC speech.

Behar also speculated Haley and other Republican candidates who pledged to put their vote behind Trump were simply endorsing him because they were "addicted to [the] power" that comes with politics.

She continued: "It’s an addiction. You have to have an addiction ... You don’t want to give it up and they’re addicted. They should have term limits. They should not be there forever and ever and ever."

Source: radar
