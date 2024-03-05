'Fox & Friends' Interview Takes Bizarre Turn When Woman Claims Nikki Haley is 'Probably Menopausal'
Fox & Friends reporter Will Cain was on location in Texas to talk to voters on Super Tuesday when the panelist back at the studio reported "breaking news" that Michelle Obama would not be running for president.
Cain asked a woman in the diner for her reaction and she launched into a rant about female candidates, in which she declared Nikki Haley is "probably menopausal," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The exchange was prompted by Fox & Friends reporting on a far-right conspiracy theory that claimed the former first lady was going to swoop in and claim the Democrat nomination over incumbent Joe Biden.
Ainsley Earhardt asked Cain, "Is there a woman in there that we can get her reaction?"
Cain quickly found a woman at the diner. "NBC just reported that Michelle Obama has said she will not run for president," the reporter asked. The woman gleefully responded, "Thank God! Yes!"
The Fox & Friends reporter then filled her in, "Ainsley said, 'I would love the reaction from a woman in the crowd.'"
The conversation with the female diner took a turn as she declared, "I wouldn’t vote for a woman."
She added, "And especially, you know, Nikki Haley, I’m just going to say this, she’s probably menopausal. We don’t need that."
Cain appeared to attempt some damage control and claimed off camera the diner implied her vote was "regardless of their gender, just the right person for the job for America."
Earhardt agreed with the alleged off-camera comments, saying, "The lady in the diner is correct. You don’t want a woman that is not the right woman."
"Look at the stark contrast of Nikki Haley and Kamala Harris. Yeah, two totally different individuals that could be president one day. And they’re completely different," the panelist continued.
"So you don’t, she’s absolutely right. And you don’t want a woman who doesn’t want to be president running for president."
For months, rumors have swirled that Barack Obama and his wife were secretly plotting their return to the White House. It was alleged that President Biden would announce he would not be running for re-election in May, citing health concerns.
The announcement was believed to pave the way for Michelle to be selected as the Democrat nominee in August when the DNC is held.
Michelle previously admitted she's "terrified" for the outcome of the 2024 election as she highlighted the importance of voters getting out and heading to the polls.