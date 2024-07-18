TURNING ON BIDEN: Barack Obama ‘Believes Covid-Hit Joe Should Seriously Consider Dumping Presidential Campaign’
Barack Obama has reportedly told allies President Joe Biden's would be better off quitting the White House race.
The former Commander-in-chief is said to have told Democrats his ex-VP should "seriously consider" ditching his fight to win the 2024 presidential election, , RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A recent report stated: "Obama sees his role as a sounding board and counselor to his former vice president, telling allies that he feels protective of Biden."
"In these conversations, Obama has said he thinks Biden has been a great president and wants to protect his accomplishments, which could be in jeopardy if Republicans control the White House and both chambers of Congress next year."
The Washington Post report also claimed Obama has told others he's "concerned" by Biden's current poll results and that Democratic donors may be "abandoning the president."
As RadarOnline.com previously confirmed, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi admitted voters had "legitimate questions" after Biden's poor performance at the June 27 presidential debate.
In response to the outpouring of criticism that the president spoke incoherently and appeared to lose his train of thought while going head-to-head with Donald Trump, Pelosi asked: "Is this an episode, or is this a condition?"
"When people ask that question, it's completely legitimate — of both candidates. Both candidates owe whatever test you want to put them to, in terms of their mental acuity and their health – both of them."
Pelosi added: “It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We’re all encouraging him to make that decision. Because time is running short. I want him to do whatever he decides to do. And that’s the way it is. Whatever he decides, we go with.”
Hollywood star George Clooney also called for Biden to ditch his campaign in a New York Times op-ed.
The Gravity star penned: "The Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."
"We are not going to win in November with this president ... Joe Biden is a hero; he saved democracy in 2020. We need him to do it again in 2024."