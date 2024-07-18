ON THE OUTS: ‘Betrayed’ Julia Roberts ‘Blindsided’ by George Clooney’s Call for President Biden to ‘Step Aside’

A pal of the Pretty Woman actress told RadarOnline.com: "Julie feels betrayed by George’s unexpected political move, which has thrust her into the media spotlight for reasons she never anticipated."

"Julie [has] always been supportive of her friends, but this situation has put her in a tough spot, making her the center of attention in a controversy she didn’t ask for. Everyone is curious about the potential long-term impact on Roberts and Clooney’s friendship, now that she can’t trust him anymore."

RadarOnline.com reached out to Roberts' rep for comment but did not receive an immediate response.