FIRST VIDEO: Trump Shooter Caught on Camera Walking Around AN HOUR Before Shooting... As Secret Service Boss Abused By GOP Senators at RNC

Split photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks and rally crowd.
Source: SUPPLIED; WTAE/ ABC

Chilling footage captured would-be Trump assassinator Thomas Matthew Crooks lurking around the rally an hour before shots were fired.

By:

Jul. 18 2024, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

Chilling video surfaced showing the would-be Donald Trump assassin walking around the rally an hour before shots were fired, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As ongoing developments continue to shape shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks' movements, GOP lawmakers berated the director of the Secret Service at the Republican National Convention, demanding answers on security failures at the rally.

20-year old Thomas Matthew Crooks.
Source: SUPPLIED

Video footage captured would-be assassinator Thomas Matthew Crooks lurking around the Trump rally an hour before he opened fire.

What began as an innocent video capturing the size of the crowd at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, has now taken on a much more sinister tone.

In footage shared by Pittsburgh's Action News 4, the 20-year-old shooter can be seen lurking in the background of the venue a mere hour before he opened fire, killing one attendee and nearly missing the ex-president.

Video taken at the Pennsylvania Trump rally.
Source: By: WTAE/ABC

An unsuspecting rally attendee captured Crooks in the background of his video, standing near a building where police cars were parked.

The man who recorded the footage told local news: "I wanted to pan the crowd because it was a massive crowd, so I was just taking in the moment. So this was before the shooting. Obviously had no idea how that day, how that day would end."

In the video, which was taken around 5 PM on June 13, Crooks can be seen away from the crowd near a building just beyond a secured area. As the camera pans back toward the crowd, multiple law enforcement vehicles can be seen stationed in the immediate area.

Crooks is seen again on camera as the video scans the crowd once more. The timing of the video suggests the shooter was in the area for about an hour before he unloaded an AR-15 style rifle.

The man who captured the shocking footage added: "When I saw the video last night, when I was going back through my my video clips and saw him, I was chilled to the point where I couldn't fall asleep right away. I didn't sleep well. There's — there's something. Something really went wrong with this."

Video taken at the Pennsylvania Trump rally.
Source: By: WTAE/ABC

The video was taken around 5 PM on Saturday, about an hour before Crooks scaled a building and fired an AR-15 style rifle.

Source: @VoteMarsha/X

Blackburn scolded Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Republican lawmakers apparently feel the same way and demanded answers from the head of the Secret Service.

On X, Governor Marsha Blackburn shared footage of herself and other GOP lawmakers berating Kimberly Cheatle, the Director of the Secret Service, at the Republican National Convention.

Blackburn captioned the post: "The American people deserve answers from the Secret Service."

Photo of Donald Trump with blood streaming across his face.
Source: By: MEGA

One rally attendee was killed and the ex-president's ear was grazed before counter-snipers neutralized the shooter..

Blackburn can be heard sternly telling Cheatle she owes "the people answers" and "you owe President Trump answers".

Blackburn, as well as Trump supporters, have expressed outrage over the mishandling of Trump's security detail at the rally. Some right-wing commentators have gone as far as issuing misogynist attacks against the ex-president's security detail for including women on staff, insinuating that they were "DEI" hires.

