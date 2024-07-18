FIRST VIDEO: Trump Shooter Caught on Camera Walking Around AN HOUR Before Shooting... As Secret Service Boss Abused By GOP Senators at RNC

As ongoing developments continue to shape shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks' movements , GOP lawmakers berated the director of the Secret Service at the Republican National Convention, demanding answers on security failures at the rally.

What began as an innocent video capturing the size of the crowd at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, has now taken on a much more sinister tone.

An unsuspecting rally attendee captured Crooks in the background of his video, standing near a building where police cars were parked.

The man who recorded the footage told local news: "I wanted to pan the crowd because it was a massive crowd, so I was just taking in the moment. So this was before the shooting. Obviously had no idea how that day, how that day would end."

In the video, which was taken around 5 PM on June 13, Crooks can be seen away from the crowd near a building just beyond a secured area. As the camera pans back toward the crowd, multiple law enforcement vehicles can be seen stationed in the immediate area.